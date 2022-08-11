MISSOULA — The 36th annual Montana State Mid-Amateur golf championship kicked off Thursday as 72 players competed at Marias Valley Golf and Country Club in Shelby.
Defending champion Bill Dunn of Missoula leads by three strokes after the first day, shooting the only under-par round of the day at 3-under 69. Dunn bogeyed hole No. 5 and birdied No. 9 to go out in even-par 36. He birdied holes 10, 13 and 14 in a bogey-free second nine score of 33.
Ken Bush of Kalispell is in second after shooting even-par 72 with sides of 36-36. Bush had two birdies and two bogeys on each side during his even-par round.
Three players are tied for third. Drew Vanyo of Big Sky posted 73 (+1). Vanyo made 15 pars, one bogey, a double bogey on 13 and eagled the par-five 17th hole. Helena’s Brady Kirkeby made two bogeys and a birdie in his opening round of 73 and Malta’s Gordon Webb made two bogeys and a birdie for his one-over-par 73.
Two-time champion, Spencer Williams of Helena struggled at the beginning of his round at five-over after four holes. Williams had no more blemishes on his card and made three birdies, including two on his second nine shooting 34 on the back for a 74 total (+2) and is solo sixth, five out of the lead.
Ross Bartell (Great Falls), Eric Nell (Missoula) and Dave Eames (Billings) and Tommy Lindell (Kalispell) each shot 75 (+3) and are tied for seventh.
Six former champions are in the field this week. Steve Williamson (2003), Dave Eames (2009), Spencer Williams (2012, 2015), Parker Heller (2014), Joe Cielak (2017) and Bill Dunn (2021).
