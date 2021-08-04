MISSOULA — Missoula's Bill Dunn fired a 5-under score of 67 on Wednesday at Old Works Golf Club in Anaconda to seize the lead in the 66th annual Montana State Senior Tournament.
Dunn will take a two-shot lead into the final round Thursday at the Butte Country Club. His two-day total is 72-67-139 and fellow Missoulian Ron Ramsbacher is right behind at 70-71-141.
Idaho native Rico Carosone, Gene Walsh of Anaconda and Brad Grattan of Whitefish are also in the hunt. Carosone sits three shots back at 142, while Walsh is four shots back and Grattan five shots back.
Joe Cielak of Libby and Travis Smith of Helena are tied for sixth, 11 strokes off the lead.
The 55-year-old Dunn started off his round on the right foot Wednesday, carding an eagle on the par-4, 340-yard No. 12 hole. He used a 52 degree sand wedge to sink his second shot.
"It was from 110 yards away," he said. "Then I played steady after that, making a couple birdies and only one bogey. I had a couple three-putts, but it was pretty steady."
Dunn is no stranger to success in Montana's marquee summer tournaments, having won the State Am in 2009. Several weeks ago he took top honors in the State Am senior division at Canyon River.
He is looking forward to Thursday's final round.
"I've played there plenty of times over the years," he said of the Butte Country Club. "It's a fun course, not long. The greens are usually fast. It makes it kind of tough."
The 58-year-old Ramsbacher, like Dunn, is chasing his first State Senior championship. More than 320 golfers, age 55 and older divided into four age groups, are entered.
