MISSOULA — Bill Dunn might be the closest thing to a sure thing in Montana amateur golf right now.
Since arriving on the senior scene at age 55 last year, the Missoulian has won frequently and in impressive fashion. He took the Montana State Amateur senior division title in 2021, then followed up with a convincing win in the Montana State Senior Tournament and the Montana Mid-Am senior division.
On Saturday, he repeated as Montana State Amateur senior division champion, winning by eight strokes in Bozeman. That was about seven weeks after he won the Montana Golf Match Play senior championship in Helena.
Starting Tuesday, the recently inducted member of the Montana State Golf Association Hall of Fame will shoot for a repeat in the 67th annual Montana State Senior Tournament. The three-day event will be contested at Buffalo Hill in Kalispell, Meadow Lake in Columbia Falls and Whitefish Lake in Whitefish.
“I generally feel as long as I don’t do anything stupid, I’ll be in contention one way or another,” Dunn told 406mtsports.com this weekend.
The Missoula Country Club member and Helena Capital grad will play his first round at Meadow Lake Tuesday. He tees off at the same time in the morning as some other strong contenders, including Brad Grattan, Gene Walsh, Joe Cielak and Ron Ramsbacher of Missoula. Ramsbacher tied for second last year and Grattan placed fourth.
Grattan is a darkhorse to win this week since he's from Whitefish and is quite familiar with the three courses that will be used. On the other hand, it's hard to bet against Dunn.
"He has an unbelievable short game, great putter, and he's got a great mental game," Ramsbacher said of Dunn.
"He's got the whole package. He can still compete with the young guys. But a little shorter distance (in senior events) makes it a lot easier to compete with us old guys."
Each golfer will play a different course each day and the tourney will conclude on Thursday.
"One challenge is that a lot of the people don't play those courses and we only get one practice round, so you have to pick which course you practice at," Ramsbacher said. "There's usually a local golfer that has a better chance because they're playing more on their home courses."
Win or lose, the players enjoy the event because there's more to it than golf.
"This one is more of a golf reunion and they have a tournament at it," Ramsbacher said. "There's 330 golfers and people come from all over the state of Montana. There's a lot of people there that say they've played it 25 years in a row."
The tournament will be held in Missoula next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.