MISSOULA — Missoula's Bill Dunn kept getting better this week.
The 55-year-old Dunn took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Montana State Senior golf tournament Thursday at the Butte Country Club. He turned that advantage into a seven-stroke win to take his first-ever Montana State Senior title.
Dunn finished the three-day tourney at 7-under-par for a three-round total of 207. He shot a 2-under 68 on the final day after opening with a 72 and 67.
Dunn pulled away by finishing strong. He netted four birdies on the back nine, on holes 12 (par-4, 338 yards), 13 (par-5, 523 yards), 15 (par-4, 353 yards) and 17 (par-3, 156 yards).
On the front nine, he started with a double bogey on hole No. 1, a 416-yard par-4, and had a bogey on hole No. 9, a 386-yard par-4. He did net one birdie on the front nine, on hole No. 7, a 423-yard par-4.
"I guess for the first nine holes I just didn't play very good," Dunn said. "I hung in there. Then, I think it was hole 12, I hit a driver instead of laying up on this par-4, knocked it up just left of the green and made birdie. And then 13, a par-5, was kinda the turning point."
Rico Carosone of Idaho and Missoula's Ron Ramsbacher, who were close with Dunn at the top for much of the tourney, struggled with double and triple bogeys on No. 13, a long dog leg with a water hazard. Meanwhile, Dunn birdied as part of his strong run between holes 12 and 17, where he birdied four and netted pars on two others to take the commanding advantage.
"We were all pretty close to being tied around that time," Dunn said. " ... I was hitting everything swirly most of the round up until then and then just kinda put it together."
Carosone took a tie at second with a three-round score of 72-70-72—214 for an even three days. He had one birdie, one bogey and one double bogey on Day 3. Ramsbacher tied with Carosone with a three-round score of 70-71-73—214. He went into the final day down just two strokes to Dunn.
Brad Grattan of Whitefish finished fourth at 3-over-par for a three-round score of 75-69-73—217.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.