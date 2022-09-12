406 logo

Missoula's Eric Nell carded a 54-hole score of 6-under 210 to win the three-day Montana Open golf tournament, which concluded Sunday at Larchmont Golf Course in Missoula.

Nell, who won the Larchmont club championship in mid-July, also had a hole-in-one during his round Saturday. Nell took sixth in the Montana Mid-Am last month in Shelby.

Russell Grove of Coeur d'Alene won the professional event at Larchmont. He finished with a score of 13-under 203. 

