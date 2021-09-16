091415_golf4_bw.jpg

Jim Mee of Missoula (pink shirt) won the Montana Open pro division this past weekend at Larchmont Golf Course in Missoula. Missoula Big Sky grad Brian Beach (left), who now lives in Helena, took second. The duo are shown waiting to tee off in this 2015 file photo.

MISSOULA — Missoula's Jimmy Mee and Mike Mattson took top honors in the Montana Open golf tournament last weekend at Larchmont Golf Course.

Mee won the pro division, carding a 54-hole score of 63-65-66-194. Missoula Big Sky grad Brian Beach, who now lives in Helena, took second place with a score of 70-69-67-206.

Mee, who grew up in Libby and competed at Carroll, earned his stripes playing the mini tours in and around Arizona and is now an assistant pro at the Ranch Club. He is also an assistant coach for the University of Montana women's golf team.

Mattson posed a 54-hole score of 73-66-76-215. He edged Taylor Ratliff of Fairfield and Ahhu Achanja of Missoula by a stroke.

