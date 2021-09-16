MISSOULA — Missoula's Jimmy Mee and Mike Mattson took top honors in the Montana Open golf tournament last weekend at Larchmont Golf Course.
Mee won the pro division, carding a 54-hole score of 63-65-66-194. Missoula Big Sky grad Brian Beach, who now lives in Helena, took second place with a score of 70-69-67-206.
Mee, who grew up in Libby and competed at Carroll, earned his stripes playing the mini tours in and around Arizona and is now an assistant pro at the Ranch Club. He is also an assistant coach for the University of Montana women's golf team.
Mattson posed a 54-hole score of 73-66-76-215. He edged Taylor Ratliff of Fairfield and Ahhu Achanja of Missoula by a stroke.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.