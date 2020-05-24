MISSOULA — Jack Johnston put his golf on the back burner when he headed to college at Washington State last fall.
He was invited to walk on for the Cougars but a summer of inconsistency left the Missoula Sentinel grad feeling like he should focus solely on academics.
That was before everything turned upside down in March. Washington State's golf team never did have a spring season and Johnston found himself playing a lot of golf after moving home to Missoula when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Two months later, Johnston is playing better than ever. He's at 5-under after two rounds of the Barnett Memorial golf tournament and he'll shoot for the biggest title of his life Monday afternoon at the Missoula Country Club.
Johnston and Joey Lovell of Bozeman are each one stroke behind frontrunner Garrett Woodin of Billings. Woodin carded a 5-under round of 66 on Sunday and he's 6-under for the tourney.
"I feel like I've always been watching the final couple groups in this tournament, so it will be cool for once to be in it," said Johnston, who took third in the State AA high school tournament back in 2018.
"This is probably right up there at the top for me with my golf. It's one of the better tournaments I've had in my life and a tournament I look forward to every year."
Johnston held a one-stroke lead at 3-under heading into Sunday's second round. An exceptional second shot over the trees after a wayward drive on No. 10 put him in position to birdie the hole and move to 5-under. He then birdied No. 12 before running into some trouble, bogeying Nos. 14 and 15.
Johnston regrouped and came within inches of acing the par 3 No. 17 hole. He then finished with a par on No. 18, setting the stage for what could be a memorable Monday.
Woodin, Johnston, Lovell and Liam Clancy will be the final group to go out in the men's open division at 2:40 p.m.
"I've always put a lot of pressure on myself in the past, but this week I decided I just want to have fun and play golf," Johnston said. "It's worked out pretty well for me. I'm not worried about the consequences, just trying to hit good shots.
"I'm excited about (Monday). It will be fun having some people watch us."
Barnett leaderboard
(Through two rounds)
Men's open division
Garrett Woodin 70-66-136; Jack Johnston 68-69-137 and Joey Lovell 72-65-137; Liam Clancy 71-69-140; Bob Hasquet 70-71-141; Paull Veroulis 69-73-142.
Women's open division
Teigan Avery, 73-73-146; Morgan O'Neil, 74-76-150; Macee Greenwood, 78-75-153; Jackie Mee 83-73-156; Emily Garden 78-82-160.
Men's senior division (white tees)
Dave Eames 68-71-139; Ron Ramsbacher 76-70-146; Peter Benson 75-77-152; Bob Gray 74-78-152; Andy Huppert 80-73-153; Kevin Woodin 76-80-156.
