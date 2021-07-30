GREAT FALLS — If the 36-hole leaders at the Montana State Women’s Amateur golf tournament need any tips heading into Saturday’s final round, they know where to turn.
Both Kylie Esh of Missoula and Kameryn Basye of Bozeman are the daughters of longtime golf professionals.
Esh, a senior at the University of Montana, fired a 1-under-par 71 Friday morning at Meadow Lark Country Club. She had four birdies and three bogeys in posting the only sub-par round of the tourney as she finished 36 holes at even-par 144.
Esh is the daughter of veteran pro Joey Esh, who has worked at clubs in Polson, Shelby and Lewiston, Idaho.
She owns a 1-shot lead over Basye, a junior at Montana State where she plays for her mother, Bobcats coach and longtime pro Brittany Basye. Brittany was the 1993 State Amateur champion.
Kameryn had four birdies in her round of 72 while parring the final five holes.
Two other young players are still within reach of the leaders entering the final round. First-round leader Marcella Mercer of Kalispell played her last seven holes 2-over par to shoot 74, and is at 146. That’s one shot in front of Kinsey Irvin of Lewistown, who had 15 pars in a round of 73.
Nobody else is within 12 strokes of the leaders despite perfect scoring conditions at MLCC, which played to a length of about 5,900 yards for the Amateur division.
The top players will tee off about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when the temperature is expected to reach the mid-90s. The Mid-Amateur and Senior Amateur competitors will begin play in the morning.
