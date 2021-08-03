MISSOULA — Missoula's Ron Ramsbacher jumped to a two-shot lead in the first round of the 66th Montana State Senior golf tournament Tuesday.
The father of Montana Tech golf standout and Sentinel grad Sean Ramsbacher, Ron shot a 2-under score of 70 at Fairmont Hot Springs. Three golfers are tied for second at 72, including Bill Dunn of Missoula, Tommy Lindell of Kalispell and Idaho Falls resident Rico Carosone, who is a member at Old Works.
Gene Robinson of Bigfork sits in fifth at 73.
"To shoot 2-under on that course was really good for me," Ramsbacher told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "The pins were really tough, so I tried to stay below the hole and made a couple slippery downhill putts.
"This is a real fun tournament. It's a lot of fun to see all our old buddies back golfing."
Suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's tournament is being played through Thursday at the Butte Country Club, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort and Old Works.
More than 320 golfers, age 55 and older divided into four age divisions, are entered. Participants are required to be either a Montana resident or member of a Montana golf club.
The 58-year-old Ramsbacher had never played a tournament round at Fairmont prior to Tuesday. On Wednesday he will play at Old Works, a course he hasn't played for roughly 10 years.
The leaders will conclude the tournament at the Butte Country Club at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
