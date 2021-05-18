PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Montana State Billings golfer Garrett Woodin shot a 4-over-par 76 on Tuesday during the second round of the NCAA Division II men’s golf championships at The Champion course at PGA National.
Woodin’s score was three strokes better than his opening-round effort, when he carded a 79. Woodin is now 11 over after two rounds with a total of 155, and is in a tie for 30th place on the individual leaderboard consisting of 84 competitors.
“I felt like I played better than yesterday, but still left quite a few shots out there,” Woodin said in a press release. “This has been an unbelievable experience and I am having so much fun playing and learning this style of golf. My goal is just to keep going through my round with the same plan and just execute better” on Wednesday.
Woodin limited his mistakes on Tuesday, carding nothing worse than a bogey. Woodin’s round was 19th-best against the field.
An MSUB senior, Woodin is the first men’s golfer in Yellowjackets history to play at the D-II championships. He qualified for nationals with a third-place performance at the D-II West/South Central Regional at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington.
Keegan Bronnenberg of the University of Indianapolis shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to pull into a first-place tie with Lee University’s Oliver Lewis-Perkins. They are each 1-over at 145, two stokes above the field heading into Wednesday’s third and final round of individual competition.
