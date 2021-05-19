PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Garrett Woodin of Montana State Billings finished the 2021 NCAA Division II men's golf championships Wednesday by shooting a final-round 78 at The Champion course at the PGA National resort.
Woodin finished the tournament 17-over par (79-76-78—233) and ended in a tie for 23rd place among 84 competitors. In the final event of his collegiate career, Woodin was the top finisher among all Great Northwest Athletic Conference players.
Keegan Bronnenberg of the University of Indianapolis won the individual championship after shooting 75 in the third round. He won the tournament by two strokes with a 4-over 220.
On a windy day, Woodin shot 6-over on the front nine but pulled together an even-par 36 on the back nine to keep himself in the upper third of the leaderboard. He made five straight pars after the turn before sinking his lone birdie of the day on the par-3, 176-yard 15th hole.
“Garrett showed some real mental strength with how he battled on the back-nine,” said outgoing MSUB coach Jeff Allen. “To shoot even-par on this back nine in these conditions is impressive. I just couldn’t be more proud of him and how he played this week and this year. He made history and left a great legacy.”
Woodin is the first men's player in MSUB history to qualify for the D-II national tournament.
The team championship will be awarded Friday following two days of match play.
