LAUREL — Laurel resident Nate Bailey shot a 4-under-par 68 and leads the 2020 Montana Men's Mid-Amateur golf tournament by three strokes over two defending champions after the first round Thursday at the Laurel Golf Club.
Bailey, who won three consecutive State Amateur titles nearly a decade ago, leads defending champion Jake Hedge of Billings and 2018 Mid-Am winner JimBob Coleman, also of Billings.
Josh Hedge of Billings, Brandon Davison of Livingston and Joey Lovell of Bozeman are a stroke back of those two at even-par 72.
The field is comprised of 101 golfers. Play continues Friday and Saturday.
