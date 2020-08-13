LAUREL — Laurel resident Nate Bailey shot a 4-under-par 68 and leads the 2020 Montana Men's Mid-Amateur golf tournament by three strokes over two defending champions after the first round Thursday at the Laurel Golf Club.

Bailey, who won three consecutive State Amateur titles nearly a decade ago, leads defending champion Jake Hedge of Billings and 2018 Mid-Am winner JimBob Coleman, also of Billings.

Josh Hedge of Billings, Brandon Davison of Livingston and Joey Lovell of Bozeman are a stroke back of those two at even-par 72.

The field is comprised of 101 golfers. Play continues Friday and Saturday.

