GREAT FALLS — Nearly 250 Montana players have signed up to play at one of the upcoming State Amateur golf tournaments sponsored by the Montana State Golf Association.
There are 162 men who have registered to compete at the State Amateur, set for July 15-17 at Canyon River Golf Club in Missoula. Of that total, 105 are entered in the Amateur division, and the rest will compete in the Senior or Super Senior divisions.
The entry list is headed by Joey Moore of Billings, the 2019 champion. Moore, who will be a senior this fall at San Diego State, recently won the prestigious Whitefish Lake Fourth of July tournament, firing 13 under par for 54 holes.
Other former champions in the field are Nathan Bailey of Laurel and Bill Dunn of Missoula. Bailey last won a State Am in 2012 when he set a scoring record at Canyon Ferry.
The deadline for entering the men’s state meet is July 9. Defending champion Jake Hedge of Billings still hasn’t entered, nor has Ryggs Johnston of Libby, the 2018 state champ who starred this spring at Arizona State University.
There are 85 women entered in either the Amateur, Mid-Amateur or Senior Amateur divisions of the Women’s State Tournament, set for July 29-31 at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls. Only 26 have entered the Amateur division, including past champs Morgan O’Neil of Laurel and Cathie Tronson of Great Falls.
Many of the best players at the recent State Junior are entered, including top finishers Macee Greenwood of Corvallis, Samantha Yates of Bozeman and Emma Woods of Fairfield.
Women have until July 23 to register.
