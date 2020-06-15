POLSON — Sean Ramsbacher was all smiles after a slightly less than ideal finish at the Lake City Open at Polson Bay Golf Course on Sunday afternoon.
It was rainy and windy and the conditions had wreaked havoc on Ramsbacher throughout the weekend as the former Missoula Sentinel star and current Montana Tech golfer carded a two-day 147 and finished tied for 14th.
COVID-19 wiped out the final three events on Montana Tech's calendar — the Northwest Nazarene Invitational in Nampa, Idaho, the Oredigger Spring Shootout and then the Frontier Conference Championships.
With local college student-athletes home for the summer and just looking for someplace to play, the late spring and summer tournament circuit in Montana has always been calling.
While Ramsbacher did play in the Barnett Memorial golf tournament in late May, seeing some more familiar faces was certainly nice.
"I’ve seen a few of them the last couple years, which is always a lot of fun," Ramsbacher said. "You get to play with different people, play with people you see during the normal season, have fun with them. It’s a bit weird.”
Three other Montana Tech golfers were included in the field at the Lake City Open, along with head coach Sean Ryan. University of Providence golfer Ben Kaul played as well, as did Carroll College head coach Bennett MacIntyre.
Oh, and there were a couple NCAA student-athletes in the mix as well, as San Diego State golfer Joey Moore (Billings) and Arizona State golfer Ryggs Johnston (Libby) also were part of a strong college amateur field.
For Johnston, it was strange mix of dealing with coming home from his freshman year of college before he thought he would and then getting in a little golf at home. During the quarantine, Johnston even set up a small putting area in his basement.
“It’s really felt more normal," Johnston said. "Usually I’m back home in May and June, doing whatever, but not too much golf, but I didn’t expect to have that this year. I don’t know, I’m just going with the flow and taking what I can get right now.”
While Johnston came home from Tempe early, Ramsbacher stayed in Butte. He was still able to get a little golf in at the golf courses in the Mining City and then Anaconda, but he also had another reason to stay back — schoolwork.
A talented mechanical engineer, he had several group projects to finish, so staying in Butte just made sense. Following that, he started an internship with Local Bounti in Hamilton, a company that works with hydroponics and indoor farming.
He's close to his degree and while he will have an extra year of eligibility, is debating on whether or not he will use it.
Busy times, but Ramsbacher still has found some time for the golf tournaments that have started to return.
“I'm playing tournaments almost every weekend. After this I’m playing the Oil Field up in Shelby, defending up there, so that should be a lot of fun," Ramsbacher said. "Then Hitchcock the next weekend, then it’s (Whitefish) Fourth of July the week after and I think a lot of my Tech buddies are going up to that.”
Johnston still has workouts sent to him from Arizona State trainers to get to, but the important thing for him is simply getting some competitive rounds in.
With the tournaments he is entered in this summer — including the PNGA Men’s Amateur in Sandpoint, Idaho, in early July — that is a distinct possibility.
"It’s boring just playing regular rounds, especially for someone as competitive as I am," Johnston said. "I just wanna play tournaments."
