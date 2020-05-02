HELENA - One of Montana’s greatest all-time golfers - male or female - Edean (Anderson) Ihlanfeldt, recently died in Wenatchee, Washington, at 90 years of age.
From 1944-49, Ihlanfelt dominated womens’ golf statewide, by capturing six consecutive Montana State-Amateur golf championships. She went on to win three national amateur titles, and also served as the University of Washington’s first women’s golf coach in the 1970s.
A versatile all-around athlete, prior to her illustrious golf career, Edean Anderson was a State marbles champion. She was a terrific fastpitch softball pitcher as well, and with a football, she could throw a better spiral than most of the boys.
But her best game was golf, at which she cut her teeth under the tutelage of local golf pro Bill Roberts, men’s State-Am champion Gene Fehlig, and Dr. Gordon Doering.
“When Edean was a teenager, she would knock on Mom and Dad’s door and ask to play golf with another great, Gene Fehlig,” wrote Bruce Doering, 1960s local links champ who went on to golf for Stanford University, in an email from his home in California. “Although Bill Roberts was her first teacher, Dad and Fehlig mentored her as well.”
Anderson won the first of her six State-Am titles at just 14 years of age, and at Helena High, she was a 4-time Montana Interscholastic champion from 1945-48. On the amateur circuit, Edean played against the likes of Babe Didrickson Zaharias and Patty Berg.
Her national victories included the 1952 Canadian Women’s Amateur, the women’s Trans-Mississippi Amateur tourney in 1953, and the 1982 USGA Seniors championship. Ihlanfeldt was also a 5-time Washington state champion, and a 4-time Pacific Northwest titleist.
Edean married Robert Ihlanfeldt in 1954. He preceded her in death in 1993.
In 1974, she became the UW’s women’s head coach, a position she held for eight years.
In Thursday’s Seattle Times, reporter Scott Hanson wrote that Ihlanfeldt helped a new generation of golfers. “When she took the job at UW, she did not accept a salary, instead putting the money back into the program,” Hanson stated.
During her tenure, three of her teams, and five Lady Husky individuals, qualified for the AIAW (Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) championships.
Ihlanfeldt has been inducted into four Hall of Fames; the Montana Golf Association HOF, the PNGA Hall of Fame, the UW Hall of Fame, and the Helena Sports HOF.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
