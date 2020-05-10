MISSOULA — On a day when Treasure State sports enthusiasts could use some promising news, the Missoula Country Club is delivering.
Registrations are being accepted for the annual Barnett Memorial Golf Tournament on May 23-25. Roughly half of the field of 168 golfers has been filled.
"We are talking with the Missoula City-County Health Department to make sure we can still do it," stressed Connor Sproull, Missoula Country Club head pro. "If we are to have it, we will just split tee times up a little bit for social distancing."
Nothing in the sports world is certain right now and that includes the Barnett. The country club has already been forced to cancel the Men's U.S. Open Qualifier it had scheduled for Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The good news is that the Barnett has not yet been canceled. Sproull is in wait-and-see mode for now and will know more as the tournament draws near.
Typically held in the spring, the Barnett was played in September last year because of poor course conditions. Missoula's Bob Hasquet won the open men's competition by a four-stroke margin.
Historically one the top amateur tournaments in Montana, Hasquet said the 2019 win ranked right up there with the biggest of his career.
Andy Huppert of Missoula won the 2019 senior event in convincing fashion. He scored 77-82-159, which was nine strokes lower than runner-up Mark Richie.
Son Fleck took the women's title with a score of 86-91-177.
