Arizona State golfer Ryggs Johnston leads the amateur field at the Lake City Open in Polson, while Eddie Kavran of Billings and Hilands Golf Club leads the professional field.

Johnston, a former Libby state champion golfer, shot an eight-under 64. Kavran shot a six under 66. An hour and a half rain delay disrupted the event and as of 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, organizers were not sure if they would be able to finish the first round due to daylight concerns.

At the beginning of the delay, Kavran led the field by four strokes. Sean Hauser of Missoula and Paul Veroulis of Kalispell each shot four under 68's to share second place in the amateur tourney at the break.

