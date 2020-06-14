POLSON — Arizona State golfer Ryggs Johnston took first on the amateur side of the Lake City Open, while Spokane’s Corey Prugh took the professional championship.
Prugh took home the $3,000 first-place prize. A coach at Community Colleges of Spokane, Prugh holds the tournament record, which Johnston was just two strokes from topping.
Johnston finished with a two-day score of 132 and was 12 under for the weekend. Prugh was 4 under in the tournament, taking first place by one stroke over Mike Grob.
It is the third time Prugh has won the tournament.
“Loved the golf course, always love coming here … the weather was tough, played good today, yesterday was a little tough because we hadn’t played any tournaments in a while,” Prugh said. “Feeling those nerves, trying to judge conditions, it was harder. I guess I’d say I got lucky the weather was hard today and kinda kept my nose down and plugging away.”
While the golfers described the course as being in great shape, the weather did just about all it could to make the opposite true. After a clear start on Saturday, rain swept in during the afternoon, causing an hour and a half delay that nearly meant the first round couldn’t be finished.
It was tight but they did get it in, though weather continued to be an issue on Sunday. Windy conditions made things difficult and rain swept in, again, in the afternoon as the leaders were finishing their final few holes.
“It played a lot tougher today in the wind in the rain and the colder weather,” Johnston said. “Yesterday and this morning it was pretty good scoring conditions. And then the afternoon rounds and today, it got kinda tough.”
The first tournament of the year for many golfers, most were simply happy to be able to spend time in the clubhouse with their friends and get on the course. While more serious for some, overall it was a bit of a return to normalcy.
Still, Johnston said he was feeling perhaps a little rusty. Johnston has been getting a few holes in here and there around his hometown of Libby and is excited to get back to competition.
Johnston received $750 for the win in the form of a pro shop gift card.
“It was definitely a lot of fun to get back playing in tournaments. It was my first tournament back, so, game was not quite where I wanted it, but I really grinded well and I scrambled well," Johnston said. "I kinda hit it all over the place both days, but my wedges were really good. Made some putts. So, shot a couple decent scores, pretty good scores."
Prugh has been coming to the tournament since at least 2014, he said. The tournament, which is usually held in early May, was pushed back due to coronavirus.
Prugh has occasionally missed due to his college schedule. But not this year.
"I was just pumped to get out and play some competitive golf," Prugh said. "Like everybody else across the country it's just trying to find something normal."
