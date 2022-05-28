MISSOULA — Salt Lake City's Jack Holmgren made his presence felt in a big way on the first day of the Barnett Memorial golf tournament at the Missoula Country Club.
The former University of South Dakota player fired a 5-under round of 66 Saturday, giving him a one-stroke lead over Justin Meier in the three-day, 54-hole event. Missoula's Bill Dunn and Bozeman's Joey Lovell are tied for third at 3-under 68.
Holmgren birdied seven holes, including three in a row on the front nine. He did run into trouble when he bogeyed Nos. 4 and 5, but he birdied three holes on the back nine. He is originally from Corcoran, Minnesota. He started his college golf career at the University of Iowa in 2014.
Ron Ramsbacher of Missoula has set the pace in the senior division. He fired an opening round score of 1-under 70, with birdies on three of the first five holes on the back nine. He leads by three strokes over Bill Leach.
Gail Roberts and Son Fleck share the lead in the eight-player ladies flight, each carding 82.
The tourney will conclude on Monday.
