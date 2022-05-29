MISSOULA — Salt Lake City's Jack Holmgren stretched his lead to three strokes on the second day of the Barnett Memorial golf tournament Sunday at the Missoula Country Club.
The former University of South Dakota player followed his 5-under round of 66 on Saturday with a 2-under round of 69 on Sunday. His total of 135 is three strokes better than second place Bill Dunn of Missoula, who sits at 68-70-138.
On Sunday Holmgren birdied six holes, including three of the first five on the front nine, but bogeyed four holes. He is originally from Corcoran, Minnesota. He started his college golf career at the University of Iowa in 2014.
Riley Lawrence and Justin Meier are tied for third place at 139 and Joey Lovell of Bozeman is right behind at 140. Missoula Sentinel golfer Kade McDonough and Eric Nell are tied for sixth at 141.
Bill Leach (73-69-142) holds a one-stroke lead over Ron Ramsbacher of Missoula atop the senior division leaderboard. Ramsbacher (70-73-143) led by three strokes heading into Sunday's action.
Son Fleck leads the eight-player ladies flight by two strokes over Gail Roberts heading into Monday's final round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.