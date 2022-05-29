MISSOULA — Salt Lake City's Jack Holmgren stretched his lead to three strokes on the second day of the Barnett Memorial golf tournament Sunday at the Missoula Country Club.

The former University of South Dakota player followed his 5-under round of 66 on Saturday with a 2-under round of 69 on Sunday. His total of 135 is three strokes better than second place Bill Dunn of Missoula, who sits at 68-70-138.

On Sunday Holmgren birdied six holes, including three of the first five on the front nine, but bogeyed four holes. He is originally from Corcoran, Minnesota. He started his college golf career at the University of Iowa in 2014.

Riley Lawrence and Justin Meier are tied for third place at 139 and Joey Lovell of Bozeman is right behind at 140. Missoula Sentinel golfer Kade McDonough and Eric Nell are tied for sixth at 141.

Bill Leach (73-69-142) holds a one-stroke lead over Ron Ramsbacher of Missoula atop the senior division leaderboard. Ramsbacher (70-73-143) led by three strokes heading into Sunday's action.

Son Fleck leads the eight-player ladies flight by two strokes over Gail Roberts heading into Monday's final round.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments