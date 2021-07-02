4th of July Golf Tournament

At Whitefish Lake Golf Club

Through Round 2

Men's Championship Flight: 1, Joey Moore 136; 2, Ben Hayes 137; 3, Andrew Medley 138; 4(tie), Oscar Maxfield 139; 4(tie), Riley Lawerence 139; 6, Jason Johnstone 142; 7(tie) Brian Hanson 143; 7(tie) Sean Ramsbacher 143; 9(tie) Justin Dorr 144; 9(tie) Liam Clancey 144; 9(tie) Payton Taylor 144.

Men's First Flight: 1, Mark Houser 149; 2, Conor Rooney 151; 3, Blake Finn 152; 4(tie) Ken Bush 154; 4(tie) Liam O'Halloran 154; 4(tie) Ryan Santa 154; 4(tie) Bennett McIntyre 154; 8(tie) Ross Bartell 155; 8(tie) Matt Sheridan 155; 8(tie) Brad Wilder 155; 8(tie) Shawn Tucker 155; 

Men's Second Flight: 1, Benjamin Kodadek 144; 2, Connor Bennett 148; 3, Zach Maasse 149; 4 Scott Friggle 151; 5(tie), Eli Groselle 152; 5(tie), Reece Myala 152; 7(tie), Philip Vilar 153; 7(tie), Max Kleinecke 153; 9, Tyler Schiff 154; 10(tie), Jay Medley 156; 10(tie), Daniel Knechtel.

Men's Third Flight: 1, Kevin Kolb 149; 2, Kyle Sheppard 154; 3, Tony Lyon 159; 4, Micheal Burney 160; 6(tie), Devin O'Donnell 163; 6(tie), KLindsay Woolley 163; 6 (tie), Rich Nickerson 163; 9, Tim Kiley 165; 10, Kelly Kolstad 170.

Men's Fourth Flight:  1, Jeff Fairlee 156; 2(tie) Kevin Ryan 159; 2(tie) Mark Evans 159; 4, Travis Stayer 166; 5, Brad Kaiser 167; 6(tie) Kyler Blades 169; 6(tie), Rob Braig 169; 8(tie), Scott Smith 171; 8(tie), Trey Haber 171; 10, Michael Fawver 173. 

