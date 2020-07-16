103rd Montana Men's State Amateur
First round results
Yellowstone Country Club, Billings
Par 72, 6,926 yards
Jake Hedge, Billings, 70
Joey Moore, Billings, 70
Liam Clancy, Park City, 71
Sean Ramsbacher, Missoula, 71
Brady Cady, Billings, 72
Josh Hedge, Billings, 72
Riley Kaercher, Billings, 72
Caleb Trost, Billings, 72
Sean Benson, Billings, 73
Brad Fox, Laurel, 73
Carson Hackmann, Laurel, 73
Ben Kaul, Great Falls, 73
Garrett Woodin, Billings, 73
Nathan Bailey, Laurel, 74
Luis Garcia, Bozeman, 74
Cash Golden, Laurel, 74
Riley Lawrence, Helena, 74
Bennett MacIntyre, Helena, 74
Matt Mullaney, Colstrip, 74
Samuel Berry, Billings, 75
Payton Taylor, Hamilton, 75
Zach Brehm, Billings, 76
JimBob Coleman, Billings, 76
Brandon Davison, Livingston, 76
Chris Hunter, Billings, 76
Ramey Lloyd, Bozeman, 76
Eric Nell, Missoula, 76
Chris Goldan, Bozeman, 77
Colton Hudson, Huntley, 77
Parker Jones, Billings, 77
Bill Leach, Wilsall, 77
Joey Lovell, Bozeman, 77
Scott Marsh, Stevensville, 77
John Nielsen, Billings, 77
Paul O'Neil, Laurel, 77
Akku Acharya, Missoula, 78
Peter Brown, Colstrip, 78
Marcus Drange, Billings, 78
Bill Dunn, Missoula, 78
Mark Houser, Bozeman, 78
Kade McDonough, Missoula, 78
Berry Joshua Roberts, Billings, 78
Matt Stroud, Billings, 78
Parker Elliott, Bozeman, 79
Timothy Kienitz, Billings, 79
Nick Pasquarello, Laurel, 79
Blake Finn, Big Timber, 80
Zeke Boos, Missoula, 81
Jhett Braley, Billings, 81
Caleb Myers, Lewistown, 81
Bryce Reed, Hamilton, 81
Sean Ryan, Butte, 81
Cody Brunner, Billings, 82
Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 82
Tyler Faw, Billings, 82
Rielly Manger, Kalispell, 82
Jack Prigge, Butte, 82
Mike Dunn, Missoula, 83
Tristan Hanson, Hamilton, 83
Joe Mcgreevey, Helena, 83
Austin Montgomery, Bozeman, 83
Jim O'Neil, Laurel, 83
Walker Paul, Bozeman, 83
Derek Wolff, Frenchtown, 83
Sam Fedje, Billings, 84
Landen Gradwohl, Laurel, 84
Clay Godwin, Missoula, 84
Tanner Hanson, Hamilton, 84
Blake Loberg, Billings, 84
Nathan Marston, Billings, 84
Kaven Noctor, Butte, 84
Joe Opitz, Missoula, 84
Preston Field, Clancy, 85
Matt Hobbs, Polson, 85
Reese Jensen, Billings, 85
Trey Kelley, Polson, 85
Dylon Meddock, Great Falls, 85
Sam Norman, Laurel, 85
Patrick Sheehan, Bozeman, 85
Daniel Tedlund, Billings, 85
Caswell Bloomquist, Helena, 86
Luke Schlimgen, Victor, 86
Zach Taylor, Hamilton, 86
Matt Van Valkenburg, Billings, 86
Stevie Voight, Bozeman, 86
Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 86
Reece Mayala, Billings, 87
Philip Holten, Columbus, 87
Logan Martin, Billings, 87
Brad Taylor, Hamilton, 87
Chase Morehouse, Sidney, 87
Troy Wolff, Frenchtown, 88
Joey Micheletti, Great Falls, 88
Cade Wagner, Billings, 88
Dorn Brown, Helena, 88
Adam Nedens, Billings, 89
Malachi Stewart, Billings, 89
Alex Hilario, Billings, 89
Jon Schenk, Fairfield, 89
Joe Fayden, Great Falls, 89
Hayden Ellis, Missoula, 90
Jacob Henry, Great Falls, 90
Matt Gruener, Lewistown, 90
Keithon Walter, Lewistown, 90
Derrick Downing, Colstrip, 90
Todd Mason, Bozeman, 90
Jake Henderson, Lewistown, 91
Clay Cebull, Billings, 91
Trey Mattson, Missoula, 91
Jake Schack, Bozeman, 91
Konner Flint, Baker, 92
Cale Hines, Helena, 93
Travis Smith, Colstrip, 93
Willie Eide, Bozeman, 94
Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 94
Nico Micheletti, Billings, 95
Cody Lerum, Bozeman, 95
Mark Sherman, Missoula, 96
Trey Haber, Billings, 97
Brett Markovich, Missoula, 115
