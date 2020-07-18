Montana State Men's Senior Amateur

Final results

Yellowstone Country Club, Billings

Par 72, 6,472 yards

Craig Hurlbert, Rollins, 68-73-73—214

Tom White, Bozeman, 71-70-76—217

Jerry Pearsall, Billings, 73-76-74—223

Tom Zimmer, Billings, 76-74-78—228

Jay Marschall, Bozeman, 75-77-77—229

Dave Eames, Billings, 79-78-75—232

Brad Grattan, Whitefish, 74-82-76—232

Lee Levine, Bozeman, 77-80-76—233

Cal Stacey, Billings, 69-83-81—233

Ron Ramsbacher, Missoula, 77-75-82—234

Mark Luce, Livingston, 75-82-78—235

Steve Landardahl, Billings, 78-74-83—235

Vince Winterhalter, Billings, 81-79-78—238

Bob Gray, Missoula, 81-80-80—241

Gregg Wilson, Billings, 83-77-82—242

Jon Yousko, Bozeman, 81-81-81—243

Todd Ward, Bozeman, 73-84-86—243

Peter Benson, Billings, 82-78-83—243

Jerry Rapp, Butte, 85-81-78—244

Tim Fryer, Missoula, 78-83-83—244

Jay Anderson, Helena, 80-86-79—245

Tommy Lindell, Kalispell, 78-86-81—245

Fred Jones, Bozeman, 82-87-77—246

Robert Garlati, Missoula, 84-80-83—247

Earl Rife, Kalispell, 80-87-80—247

Dow Powell, Whitefish, 79-82-86—247

John Link, Red Lodge, 86-82-82—250

John Kelley, Polson, 86-85-80—251

Mark Hodges, Butte, 80-88-85—253

Chuck Thoennes, Belgrade, 87-88-80—255

Mike Seymour, Chinook, 80-89-87—256

Pete Peterson, Lewistown, 87-82-88—257

Blake Stough, Bozeman, 87-84-88—259

Scott Molzahn, Bozeman, 84-90-87—261

Justin Schwend, Rosebud, 86-89-86—261

Robert Pulley, Billings, 82-85-96—263

Jim Spencer, Clancy, 94-86-84—264

Todd Harris, Bozeman, 91-87-86—264

Dan Donovan, Billings, 86-86-96—268

Ted Lewis, Billings, 91-88-89—268

Jeff Tutt, Billings, 93-89-87—269

Tom Boos, Billings, 91-85-96—272

Ron Conway, Missoula, 88-92-95—275

Mark Simon, Great Falls, 86-101-88—275

Mark Hilario, Billings, 90-94-91—275

Mark Oja, Bozeman, 84-103-89—276

Bruce Dunkin, Huntley, 86-97-93—276

Terry Zwiener, Red Lodge, 90-95-93—278

Steven Loy, Billings, 92-96-92—280

Tom McNeely, Laurel, 94-92-95—281

James Murphy, Billings, 93-94-97—284

Dan Gray Jr., Laurel, 94-101-93—288

Steve Corn, Florence, 95-93-101—289

Bob Slaven, Polson, 93-98-99—290

Art Williams, Great Falls, 92-96-102—290

Jim Brilz, Helena, 98-100-99—297

Kelly Sanders, Billings, 100-111-94—305

Robert Porch, Corvallis, 105-100-100—305

Jim Cancroft, Helena, 108-102-114—324

Steve Bell, Missoula, 78-80-WD

Rick Engum, Red Lodge, 92-94-DQ

