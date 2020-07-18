Montana State Men's Senior Amateur
Final results
Yellowstone Country Club, Billings
Par 72, 6,472 yards
Craig Hurlbert, Rollins, 68-73-73—214
Tom White, Bozeman, 71-70-76—217
Jerry Pearsall, Billings, 73-76-74—223
Tom Zimmer, Billings, 76-74-78—228
Jay Marschall, Bozeman, 75-77-77—229
Dave Eames, Billings, 79-78-75—232
Brad Grattan, Whitefish, 74-82-76—232
Lee Levine, Bozeman, 77-80-76—233
Cal Stacey, Billings, 69-83-81—233
Ron Ramsbacher, Missoula, 77-75-82—234
Mark Luce, Livingston, 75-82-78—235
Steve Landardahl, Billings, 78-74-83—235
Vince Winterhalter, Billings, 81-79-78—238
Bob Gray, Missoula, 81-80-80—241
Gregg Wilson, Billings, 83-77-82—242
Jon Yousko, Bozeman, 81-81-81—243
Todd Ward, Bozeman, 73-84-86—243
Peter Benson, Billings, 82-78-83—243
Jerry Rapp, Butte, 85-81-78—244
Tim Fryer, Missoula, 78-83-83—244
Jay Anderson, Helena, 80-86-79—245
Tommy Lindell, Kalispell, 78-86-81—245
Fred Jones, Bozeman, 82-87-77—246
Robert Garlati, Missoula, 84-80-83—247
Earl Rife, Kalispell, 80-87-80—247
Dow Powell, Whitefish, 79-82-86—247
John Link, Red Lodge, 86-82-82—250
John Kelley, Polson, 86-85-80—251
Mark Hodges, Butte, 80-88-85—253
Chuck Thoennes, Belgrade, 87-88-80—255
Mike Seymour, Chinook, 80-89-87—256
Pete Peterson, Lewistown, 87-82-88—257
Blake Stough, Bozeman, 87-84-88—259
Scott Molzahn, Bozeman, 84-90-87—261
Justin Schwend, Rosebud, 86-89-86—261
Robert Pulley, Billings, 82-85-96—263
Jim Spencer, Clancy, 94-86-84—264
Todd Harris, Bozeman, 91-87-86—264
Dan Donovan, Billings, 86-86-96—268
Ted Lewis, Billings, 91-88-89—268
Jeff Tutt, Billings, 93-89-87—269
Tom Boos, Billings, 91-85-96—272
Ron Conway, Missoula, 88-92-95—275
Mark Simon, Great Falls, 86-101-88—275
Mark Hilario, Billings, 90-94-91—275
Mark Oja, Bozeman, 84-103-89—276
Bruce Dunkin, Huntley, 86-97-93—276
Terry Zwiener, Red Lodge, 90-95-93—278
Steven Loy, Billings, 92-96-92—280
Tom McNeely, Laurel, 94-92-95—281
James Murphy, Billings, 93-94-97—284
Dan Gray Jr., Laurel, 94-101-93—288
Steve Corn, Florence, 95-93-101—289
Bob Slaven, Polson, 93-98-99—290
Art Williams, Great Falls, 92-96-102—290
Jim Brilz, Helena, 98-100-99—297
Kelly Sanders, Billings, 100-111-94—305
Robert Porch, Corvallis, 105-100-100—305
Jim Cancroft, Helena, 108-102-114—324
Steve Bell, Missoula, 78-80-WD
Rick Engum, Red Lodge, 92-94-DQ
