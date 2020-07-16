Montana State Men's Senior Amateur
First round results
Yellowstone Country Club, Billings
Par 72, 6,472 yards
Craig Hurlbert, Rollins, 68
Cal Stacey, Billings, 69
Tom White, Bozeman, 71
Jerry Pearsall, Billings, 73
Todd Ward, Bozeman, 73
Brad Grattan, Whitefish, 74
Mark Luce, Livingston, 75
Jay Marschall, Bozeman, 75
Tom Zimmer, Billings, 76
Lee Levine, Bozeman, 77
Ron Ramsbacher, Missoula, 77
Steve Bell, Missoula, 78
Steve Landardahl, Billings, 78
Tommy Lindell, Kalispell, 78
Tim Fryer, Missoula, 78
Dave Eames, Billings, 79
Dow Powell, Whitefish, 79
Jay Anderson, Helena, 80
Mark Hodges, Butte, 80
Earl Rife, Kalispell, 80
Mike Seymour, Chinook, 80
Bob Gray, Missoula, 81
Vince Winterhalter, Billings, 81
Jon Yousko, Bozeman, 81
Peter Benson, Billings, 82
Fred Jones, Bozeman, 82
Robert Pulley, Billings, 82
Gregg Wilson, Billings, 83
Robert Garlati, Missoula, 84
Scott Molzahn, Bozeman, 84
Mark Oja, Bozeman, 84
Jerry Rapp, Butte, 85
Dan Donovan, Billings, 86
Bruce Dunkin, Huntley, 86
John Kelley, Polson, 86
John Link, Red Lodge, 86
Justin Schwend, Rosebud, 86
Mark Simon, Great Falls, 86
Pete Peterson, Lewistown, 87
Blake Stough, Bozeman, 87
Chuck Thoennes, Belgrade, 87
Rob Conway, Missoula, 88
Mark Hilario, Billings, 90
Terry Zwiener, Red Lodge, 90
Tom Boos, Billings, 91
Todd Harris, Bozeman, 91
Ted Lewis, Billings, 91
Rick Engum, Red Lodge, 92
Steven Loy, Billings, 92
Art Williams, Great Falls, 92
James Murphy, Billings, 93
Bob Slaven, Polson, 93
Jeff Tutt, Billings, 93
Dan Gray Jr., Laurel, 94
Tom McNeely, Laurel, 94
Steve Corn, Florence, 95
Jim Brilz, Helena, 98
Kelly Sanders, Billings, 100
Robert Porch, Corvallis, 105
Jim Cancroft, Helena, 108
