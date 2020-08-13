Men’s State Mid-Am
Laurel Golf Club
Nathan Bailey, Laurel, 68
Jake Hedge, Billings, 71
JimBob Coleman, Billings, 71
Josh Hedge, Billings, 72
Joey Lovell, Bozeman, 72
Brandon Davison, Livingston, 72
Tommy White, Bozeman, 73
Brad Fox, Laurel, 73
John Nielsen, Billings, 73
Ross Bartell, Great Falls, 74
Bennett MacIntyre, Helena, 74
Reid Lende, Livingston, 75
Zach Brehm, Billings, 75
Chris Goldan, Bozeman, 75
Logan Iverson, Kalispell, 76
Dave Eames, Billings, 76
Marcus Drange, Billings, 76
Chris Hunter, Billings, 76
Mark Houser, Bozeman, 77
Akku Acharya, Missoula, 77
Robert Queen, Billings, 78
Tuff Harris, Billings, 78
Jack Schack, Bozeman, 78
Bill Leach, Wilsall, 78
Steven Anderson, Billings, 79
Jesse Noel, Laurel, 79
Michael Nitschke, Billings, 79
Berry Joshua Roberts, Billings, 79
Sam Fedje, Billings, 80
Keithon Walter, Lewistown, 80
Jordan Michael, Billings, 80
Gary Thompson, Deer Lodge, 80
Matt Stroud, 80
Parker Heller, Helena, 80
Mark Luce, Livingston, 81
Vince Winterhalter, Billings, 81
Jeff Masingill, Missoula, 81
William Bickerstaff, Bozeman, 81
Cal Stacey, Billings, 81
Joseph Cielak, Libby, 81
Marshall Bettendorf, Ennis, 81
Travis Barker, Columbus, 81
Leslie Jessop, Pinesdale, 81
Kelly McLean, Billings, 81
Matt Cords, Bozeman, 82
Robert Cline, Deer Lodge, 82
Joe Nisly, Hamilton, 82
Will Eide, Manhattan, 82
Tyler Strasburger, 82
Todd Ward, Bozeman, 82
Kevin Humphrey, Billings, 82
Cassidy Degele, Billings, 83
Jamey Perlinski, Bozeman, 83
Dylan Osterhout, Helena, 83
Rod Kastelitz, Billings, 83
Craig Nelson, Billings, 83
Nathan Marston, Billings, 83
Joe Zieske, Billings, 83
Steve Colvin, Sidney, 83
Riley Mayo, Billings, 84
Drew LeVeaux, Billings, 84
Chuck Thoennes, Belgrade, 84
Chad Dockter, Billings, 84
Brandon Hatveldt, Laurel, 84
Jake Brosovich, Billings, 84
Tim Fryer, Missoula, 84
Jon Yousko, Bozeman, 85
Jim Spencer, Clancy, 85
Bryon Mayala, Billings, 85
Wes House, Columbus, 85
Steven Falls Down, Billings, 85
Darin Marker, Billings, 85
Wyatt Nielson, Bozeman, 86
Justin Walsh, Helena, 86
Sean Harris, Billings, 86
Matt Kaul, Great Falls, 86
Brad Cayko, Billings, 86
Wade Johnson, Deer Lodge, 86
Dave Weaver, Bozeman, 86
Bob Pierce, Bozeman, 87
Cody Ayers, Deer Lodge, 87
Trevor Strupp, Livingston, 87
Roger Daniel, Billings, 87
Ryan Linnell, Kalispell, 87
Gregg Wasson, Harlowton, 87,
Paul Jessop, Pinesdale, 88
Justin Coleman, Billings, 88
Justin Sullivan, Billings, 88
Cameron Stewart, Kalispell, 88
Brett Barker, Columbus, 88
Mike Fauth, Laurel, 88
Daniel Conrady, Helena, 89
Shane Heigis, Billings, 89
Jeff Tutt, Billings, 89
Stephen Babb, Great Falls, 89
Will Waylander, Billings, 89
Josh Powell, Pinesdale, 89
Jerry Faechner, Bozeman, 89
Bob Degele, Billings, 89
David Foster, Billings, 91,
Gregg Wilson, Billings, 91
Mark Sorlie, Billings, 91
Jason Flick, Billings, 91
Bryon Robb, Billings, 91
Robert Garlati, Missoula, 92
Hazen Patterson, Billings, 93
Scott Pederson, Billings, 94
Ryan Swan, Billings, 94
Terry Evans, Deer Lodge, 95
Kane Crook, Billings, 95
Ted Lewis, Billings, 96
Steve Riveland, Columbus, 96
Sam Saunders, Bozeman, 96
Walker Hopkins, Helena, 96
Larry Berg, Judith Gap, 97
Dan Lee, Billings, 97
Travis Thompson, 98
Steven Loy, Billings, 100
Wesley Kirk, Livingston, 101
Todd Mason, Bozeman, 102
Michael Colvin, Sidney, 102
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.