Montana Women’s State Amateur
at Meadow Lark Country Club, Great Falls
Through two rounds
Open division
Top 20 (includes home course): Kylie Esh, Canyon River Golf Club, 73-71-144; Kameryn Basye, Riverside Country Club, 73-72-145; Marcella Mercer, Eagle Bend Golf Club, 72-74-146; Kinsey Irvin, Pine Meadows Golf Course, 76-73-149; Samantha Yates, Black Bull, 80-76-156; Addiley Lloyd, Bridger Creek Golf Course, 77-80-157; Morgan O'Neil, Laurel Golf Club, 80-79-159; Cathie Tronson, Meadow Lark Country Club, 81-79-160; Macee Greenwood, Hamilton Golf Club, 75-85-160; Cora Rosanova, Black Bull, 84-77-161; Emma Woods, Harvest Hills Golf Course, 84-78-162; Tierney Messmer, Sidney Country Club, 83-84-167; Kenzie Walsh, Yellowstone Country Club, 82-85-167; Katie Fagg, Canyon River Golf Club, 82-86-168; Isabella Johnson, Yellowstone Country Club, 80-89-169; Natalie Moen, Meadow Lark Country Club, 91-82-173; Ella Prigge, Butte Country Club, 77-85-162; Mariah Cleveland, Lake Hills Golf Club, 87-80-167; Samantha Benson, The Briarwood Golf Club, 83-85-168; Teagan Fee, Eagle Falls Golf Club, 87-83-170.
Mid-Amateur division
Top 15: Susan Haskins, Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, 73-77-150; Victoria Konitz, The Briarwood Golf Club, 83-80-163; Kylie Perlinski, Riverside Country Club, 82-83-165; Dee Flemmer, Whitetail Golf Course, 85-86-171; Karen Ellsworth, Fox Ridge Golf Course, 83-88-171; Laura Turner, Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, 89-87-176; Andrea Tucker, Green Meadow Country Club, 86-92-178; Darcy Bartholomew, Yellowstone Country Club, 91-89-180; Susan Mitchell, Fox Ridge Golf Course, 91-92-183; Elizabeth Halverson, Yellowstone Country Club, 92-93-185; Jeri Heard, Laurel Golf Club, 96-94-190; Charmon Hansen, Bill Roberts Golf Course, 99-97-196; Patty Cooper, Lake Hills Golf Club, 95-102-197; Cheri Ellis, Lake Hills Golf Club, 102-96-198; Rhonda Bowers, Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, 106-103-209.
Senior division
Top 5: Jo Smith, Missoula Country Club, 83-82-165; Liz Woelfle, Eagle Bend Golf Club, 82-84-166; Carol Van Valkenburg, Missoula Country Club, 80-88-168; Deb Porcarelli, Meadow Lark Country Club, 82-87-169; Susan Court, Bill Roberts Golf Course, 84-85-169.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.