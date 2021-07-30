Montana Women’s State Amateur

at Meadow Lark Country Club, Great Falls

Through two rounds

Open division

Top 20 (includes home course): Kylie Esh, Canyon River Golf Club, 73-71-144; Kameryn Basye, Riverside Country Club, 73-72-145; Marcella Mercer, Eagle Bend Golf Club, 72-74-146; Kinsey Irvin, Pine Meadows Golf Course, 76-73-149; Samantha Yates, Black Bull, 80-76-156; Addiley Lloyd, Bridger Creek Golf Course, 77-80-157; Morgan O'Neil, Laurel Golf Club, 80-79-159; Cathie Tronson, Meadow Lark Country Club, 81-79-160; Macee Greenwood, Hamilton Golf Club, 75-85-160; Cora Rosanova, Black Bull, 84-77-161; Emma Woods, Harvest Hills Golf Course, 84-78-162; Tierney Messmer, Sidney Country Club, 83-84-167; Kenzie Walsh, Yellowstone Country Club, 82-85-167; Katie Fagg, Canyon River Golf Club, 82-86-168; Isabella Johnson, Yellowstone Country Club, 80-89-169; Natalie Moen, Meadow Lark Country Club, 91-82-173; Ella Prigge, Butte Country Club, 77-85-162; Mariah Cleveland, Lake Hills Golf Club, 87-80-167; Samantha Benson, The Briarwood Golf Club, 83-85-168; Teagan Fee, Eagle Falls Golf Club, 87-83-170.

Mid-Amateur division

Top 15: Susan Haskins, Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, 73-77-150; Victoria Konitz, The Briarwood Golf Club, 83-80-163; Kylie Perlinski, Riverside Country Club, 82-83-165; Dee Flemmer, Whitetail Golf Course, 85-86-171; Karen Ellsworth, Fox Ridge Golf Course, 83-88-171; Laura Turner, Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, 89-87-176; Andrea Tucker, Green Meadow Country Club, 86-92-178; Darcy Bartholomew, Yellowstone Country Club, 91-89-180; Susan Mitchell, Fox Ridge Golf Course, 91-92-183; Elizabeth Halverson, Yellowstone Country Club, 92-93-185; Jeri Heard, Laurel Golf Club, 96-94-190; Charmon Hansen, Bill Roberts Golf Course, 99-97-196; Patty Cooper, Lake Hills Golf Club, 95-102-197; Cheri Ellis, Lake Hills Golf Club, 102-96-198; Rhonda Bowers, Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, 106-103-209.

Senior division

Top 5: Jo Smith, Missoula Country Club, 83-82-165; Liz Woelfle, Eagle Bend Golf Club, 82-84-166; Carol Van Valkenburg, Missoula Country Club, 80-88-168; Deb Porcarelli, Meadow Lark Country Club, 82-87-169; Susan Court, Bill Roberts Golf Course, 84-85-169.

