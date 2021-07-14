United States Men's Amateur qualifier
at Old Works Golf Course, Anaconda
Monday
Final
Joey Moore 72-69-141, Nathan Bailey 75-67-142, Joe Stover 71-71-142, Padraic Sim 73-70-143, Riley Lawrence 70-74-144, Joey Lovell 71-74-145, Will Glanville 146, Josh Nagy 74-73-147, Nick Obie 72-75, Liam Clancy 77-71-148, Ben Kaul 77-71-148, Michael Pearson 72-76-148, Garrett Endicott 70-79-149, Chris Coker 80-72-152, Kristopher Sayer 74-78-152, Cole Herbel 76-77-153, Nick Lawrence 76-77-153, Chris Goldan 77-77-154, Kade McDonough 79-75-154, Sean Ramsbacher 71-83-154, Tristan Hanson 80-75-155, Zeke Boos 79-78-157, Kaven Noctor 79-79-158, Tanner Hanson 79-80-159, Dorn Brown 80-83-163, Chris Haas 80-84-164, Max Johnson 85-80-165, Chris Shover 81-85-166, Cam Lambert 85-83-168, Caswell Bloomquist 86-84-170, Reed Remitz 85-85-170, Rileey Johnson 91-90-181, Jed Rammell 75-WD.
