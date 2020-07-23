Montana Women's Mid Amateur

First round results

Riverside Country Club, Bozeman

Par 71

Dee Flemmer, Stevensville, 74

Susan Haskins, Bozeman, 76

Sable Kerzmann, Busby, 81

Victoria Konitz, Billings, 81

Elizabeth Halverson, Billings, 83

Laura Turner, Bozeman, 83

Lindsay Gallinger, Bozeman, 84

Kylie Perlinski, Bozeman, 87

Jill Pike, Bozeman, 87

Nancy Berg, Bozeman, 88

Jeri Heard, Billings, 88

Jenny Bolt, Missoula, 89

Cathy Grace, Bozeman, 90

Karen Finnegan, Billings, 90

Teresa Brown, Havre, 92

Charmon Hansen, Helena, 93

Susan Mitchell, Helena, 93

Patty Cooper, Billings, 94

Traci Hirsch, Billings, 95

Pam Kaufman, Billings, 95

Pier Brewer, Billings, 96

Mary Halstvedt, Billings, 96

Susue Kemmis, Billings, 97

Cheryl Sandbak, Billings, 101

Josette Hackett, Stevensville, 106

Brenda Mason, Molt, 106

Jill Quade, Billings, 107

