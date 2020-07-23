Montana Women's Mid Amateur
First round results
Riverside Country Club, Bozeman
Par 71
Dee Flemmer, Stevensville, 74
Susan Haskins, Bozeman, 76
Sable Kerzmann, Busby, 81
Victoria Konitz, Billings, 81
Elizabeth Halverson, Billings, 83
Laura Turner, Bozeman, 83
Lindsay Gallinger, Bozeman, 84
Kylie Perlinski, Bozeman, 87
Jill Pike, Bozeman, 87
Nancy Berg, Bozeman, 88
Jeri Heard, Billings, 88
Jenny Bolt, Missoula, 89
Cathy Grace, Bozeman, 90
Karen Finnegan, Billings, 90
Teresa Brown, Havre, 92
Charmon Hansen, Helena, 93
Susan Mitchell, Helena, 93
Patty Cooper, Billings, 94
Traci Hirsch, Billings, 95
Pam Kaufman, Billings, 95
Pier Brewer, Billings, 96
Mary Halstvedt, Billings, 96
Susue Kemmis, Billings, 97
Cheryl Sandbak, Billings, 101
Josette Hackett, Stevensville, 106
Brenda Mason, Molt, 106
Jill Quade, Billings, 107
