Montana Women's Senior Amateur

First round results

Riverside Country Club, Bozeman

Par 71

Jo Smith, Missoula, 73

Susan Bryant, Bozeman, 78

Julie Embleton, Hamilton, 79

Anita Santasier, Missoula, 80

Laura Wilson, Billings, 81

June Briceno, Clancy, 82

Carol Key, Lolo, 82

Elizabeth Woelfle, Hamilton, 83

Ruthann Duperron, Missoula, 84

Nancy Gerlach, Bozeman, 84

Mary Bryson, Montana City, 85

Kandi Davis, Belgrade, 85

Jan Dean, Missoula, 85

Lynda White, Bozeman, 85

Sandy Sward, Bozeman, 86

Carol Van Valkenburg, Missoula, 86

Bobbie Lacklen, Libby, 87

Ruth Fenn, Libby, 88

Kate Joyce, Missoula, 88

Joann Wilcox, Bozeman, 88

Susan Court, Helena, 89

Gay Elliott, Bozeman, 89

Bard Thomas, Billings, 89

Mardi Millons, Helena, 90

Cindy Reimers, Missoula, 90

Lisa McMullen, Belgrade, 91

Carol Wekkin, Missoula, 91

Patrice Jackson, Missoula, 92

Julie Mariani, Havre, 93

Kristin Hetzer, Whitefish, 94

Patti Nault, Havre, 94

Carole Sisson, Bozeman, 94

Bobby Bear, Bozeman, 95

Jeanette Cheney, Columbia Falls, 95

Lucy Hammett, Bozeman, 95

Kathy McDonald, Helena, 95

Sheryl Nichols, Bozeman, 95

Linda Stowell, Belgrade, 95

Peggy Dolce, Stevensville, 96

Gail Eaton, Bozeman, 97

Linda Mann, Missoula, 97

Carol Culp, Havre, 98

Jami McNea, Billings, 98

Joy Staker, Bozeman, 98

Sherry Stern, Frenchtown, 98

Pam Alfred, Great Falls, 99

Linda Clawson, Billings, 99

Candy Alberi, Red Lodge, 100

Patty Rowsey, Helena, 100

Sandy Sanders, Bozeman, 100

Gina Zeilstra, Billings, 100

Linda Frantz, Ennis, 103

Karen Rice, Ennis, 104

Mary West, Great Falls, 105

Rhonda Maun, Missoula, 106

Lori Wubben, Manhattan, 107

Susan Johnson, Huntley, 108

Victoria Enger, Bozeman, 109

Elvira Wilcox, Billings, 112

Shelley Vance, Bozeman, 113

Janell Keeling, Billings, 114

Susie Fleet, Bozeman, 120

Tags

Load comments