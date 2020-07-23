Montana Women's Senior Amateur
First round results
Riverside Country Club, Bozeman
Par 71
Jo Smith, Missoula, 73
Susan Bryant, Bozeman, 78
Julie Embleton, Hamilton, 79
Anita Santasier, Missoula, 80
Laura Wilson, Billings, 81
June Briceno, Clancy, 82
Carol Key, Lolo, 82
Elizabeth Woelfle, Hamilton, 83
Ruthann Duperron, Missoula, 84
Nancy Gerlach, Bozeman, 84
Mary Bryson, Montana City, 85
Kandi Davis, Belgrade, 85
Jan Dean, Missoula, 85
Lynda White, Bozeman, 85
Sandy Sward, Bozeman, 86
Carol Van Valkenburg, Missoula, 86
Bobbie Lacklen, Libby, 87
Ruth Fenn, Libby, 88
Kate Joyce, Missoula, 88
Joann Wilcox, Bozeman, 88
Susan Court, Helena, 89
Gay Elliott, Bozeman, 89
Bard Thomas, Billings, 89
Mardi Millons, Helena, 90
Cindy Reimers, Missoula, 90
Lisa McMullen, Belgrade, 91
Carol Wekkin, Missoula, 91
Patrice Jackson, Missoula, 92
Julie Mariani, Havre, 93
Kristin Hetzer, Whitefish, 94
Patti Nault, Havre, 94
Carole Sisson, Bozeman, 94
Bobby Bear, Bozeman, 95
Jeanette Cheney, Columbia Falls, 95
Lucy Hammett, Bozeman, 95
Kathy McDonald, Helena, 95
Sheryl Nichols, Bozeman, 95
Linda Stowell, Belgrade, 95
Peggy Dolce, Stevensville, 96
Gail Eaton, Bozeman, 97
Linda Mann, Missoula, 97
Carol Culp, Havre, 98
Jami McNea, Billings, 98
Joy Staker, Bozeman, 98
Sherry Stern, Frenchtown, 98
Pam Alfred, Great Falls, 99
Linda Clawson, Billings, 99
Candy Alberi, Red Lodge, 100
Patty Rowsey, Helena, 100
Sandy Sanders, Bozeman, 100
Gina Zeilstra, Billings, 100
Linda Frantz, Ennis, 103
Karen Rice, Ennis, 104
Mary West, Great Falls, 105
Rhonda Maun, Missoula, 106
Lori Wubben, Manhattan, 107
Susan Johnson, Huntley, 108
Victoria Enger, Bozeman, 109
Elvira Wilcox, Billings, 112
Shelley Vance, Bozeman, 113
Janell Keeling, Billings, 114
Susie Fleet, Bozeman, 120
