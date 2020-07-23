Montana Women's State Amateur

First round results

Riverside Country Club, Bozeman

Par 71

Cora Rosanova, Bozeman, 70

Annika Danenhauer, Bozeman, 75

Jackie Mee, Missoula, 77

Tierney Messmer, Sidney, 77

Kameryn Basye, Bozeman, 78

Samantha Benson, Billings, 79

Samantha Yates, Bozeman, 79

Carrie Carpenter, Billings, 80

Hannah Adams, Billings, 82

Meredith Boos, Missoula, 82

Kinsey Irvin, Lewistown, 82

Courtney Ockler, Huson, 82

Kenzie Walsh, Billings, 82

Ella Prigge, Butte, 83

Isabella Johnson, Billings, 84

Sydney Rochford, Three Forks, 84

Macee Greenwood, Stevensville, 85

Morgan O'Neil, Laurel, 85

Tanna Campbell, Butte, 87

Cierra Sundheim, Billings, 88

Kadence Fischer, Billings, 88

Emma Woods, Fairfield, 88

Haylee Adams, Billings, 89

Ginny Kerr, Helena, 89

Emily Garden, Lolo, 91

Mariah Cleveland, Billings, 93

Emily Kelly, Butte, 94

Brennan Larson, Roundup, 100

Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 101

