Golf

Yegen

Seniors Waltz Time

Front 9: Jack Gauer/Gordon Krumheuer/Richard Rodriguez/Bob Peterson 57; Jim Sears/Tom Shupak/Don Jones/Neal Nash 58; Brian Gouldsberry/Bill Johnson/Dave Bofto/Bob Schuler 58; Mike Holztl/Lew Gundlach/Harvey Tripple/Clarke Coulter 59; Joe Bridges/Charles Peaton/Steve Erickson/Larry larson 60.

Back 9: Jim Doll/Todd Rowen/Chuck Willom/Bob Ille 57; Chuck Harvey/Eddie Sandoval/Dave Cantrell/Zane Jansen 57; Bill Comstock/John Junnila/Steve Hellenthal/John Fekety 57; John Kemp/John Johnson/Lyle Gabrian/Blind Draw 61; Clark Swan/Wade Freiboth/Ralph Snodgrass/Chauck Hayter 62.

Flags: 4, Steve Erickson; 6, Jim Sears; 9, Wes Stahl; 12, Steve Hellenthal; 16, Chuck harvey; 18, Richard Steiner.

Flags: 1. Carol Simmons; 2. Penny Sipes; 3. Barb Junnila; 4. Nancy Willkom; 5. Nancy Willkom; 6. Loretta Doll; 7. Carol Simmons; 8. Barb Junnila; 9. Julie Hilliard. 

Eagle Rock

Junior Tournament

Boys 16-17: 1, Cade Wagner 38; 2, Conor Walsh 39; 3, Trey Ewalt 41.

Boys 15: 1, Landon Olson 35; 2, David Ramshaw 41; Josh Sears 43.

Boys 14: 1, Alexander Brester 48; 2, Gavin Kindsfather 60; 3, Dakota Quast 66.

Boys 13: 1, Riley Meyer 38; 2, Palmer Coleman 39; 3, Jackson Eckley 40.

Boys 12: 1, Gabe Glassing 43; 2, Brady Muus 50; 3, Wyatt Johannes 74.

Boys 11: 1, Cord Logan 39. 

Boys 8-10: 1, Dax Winterholler 27; 2, Barrett Winterholler 28; 3, Cruz Saylor 28.

Girls 15-17: 1, Isabella Johnson 35; 2, Kenzie Walsh 38; 3, Kadence Fishcer 41.

Girls 11-14: 1, Paige Loberg 54; 2, Kennadie Peterman 65.

Girls 8-10: 1, Avery Norman 18; 2, Austyn McElvain 37.

Seniors

Shamble: 1, Allen Krum/Bill Poore/Chuck Morgan/Pat Joyce 170; 2, Jerry Rivinius/David Kennedy/Blaine Purington/Walt Archer 170; 3, Tom Felley/Robert Foote/John Witner/Parris Atherton 170; 4, Wally Holter/Lane Snyder/Tye Schulz/Ken Haag 171.

Flags: Dick Kosmicki/Wally Holter/Dick Dye

Hilands

Chapman: 1, John Tripp/Rich Hageman 36; 2, Scott Twito/Bob Blackford 38.

Yellowstone

Hole-in-one

Mckenzie Walsh aced hole no. 17 using a pitching wedge. Witness: Brady Meek.

Ladie Day

Best Nine

Flight 1: 1, Trena Boyd 37; 2, Robin Manning 39.

Flight 2: 1, Susie Kemmis 32; 2, Jennie Typanski 33.

Flight 3: 1, Norma Moore 36; 2, Sylvia McCalla 38; 2, Karen Hayes.

Flags: 3, Darcey Batholomew; 7, Sylvia McCalla; 8, Jennie Typanski; 13, Trena Boyd; 14, Norma Moore; 16, Karen Hayes.

Riverside (Bozeman)

Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am 

Pro Results: 1, James Stanofski 70; 2, Eddie Kavran 70; 3, Luke Harrison 70; 4, Tom Anderson 70; 5, Ted Babcock 70; 6, Andrew Cortez 71.

Pro-Am Results: 1, Joey Lovell/Chris Goldan/Tom Vander Vos/Mark Luce/Mark Houser 187; 2, Christopher Hunter/Jay Marschall/Tim Dodge/John Nielsen/Cody Lerum 187; 3, Tim Moore/Steven Falls Down/Riley Lawerence/Joey Moore/Parker Jones 190; 4, James Stanofski/Bill Scharzkoph/Perry Fetsch/Curt Finnicum/ Brady Meek 193; 5, Douglas Hagen/Ryan Warman/Joe Post/Kameryn Basye/Leif Danenhauer 194; 6, Bill Leach/Lee Levine/Stephan Sharrock/Jan Staker/Jody Earmes 197; 7, John Peterson/Doug Kimball/jamey Perlinski/Mark Durham/Jeff Bellach 200; 8, Chris Reinke/Jeremy Arnold/Jay Curtis/Donavan Ard/Lee Reed 200; 9, Eddie Kavran/Ryan Venable/Scott Aspenlieder/Trenton Bentz/Jace Rhodes 201; 10, Greg Stagg/Bill Jacobs/Gary Peterson/Josh Hoveland/Nick Richards 202.

Amature sweeps

Flight 1: Gross, 1, Joey Lovell 62; 2, John Nielsen 66; 3, Joey Moore 66; Christopher Hunter 69; 5, Chris Haas 70. Net: 1, Chris Golden 67; Brady Meek 68; Kameryn Basye 69; Mark Houser 69; Tommy White 69; Bill Leach 69.

Flight 2: Gross, 1, Jay Marschall 73; 2, Parker Jones 73; 3, Shea Field 75; Carey Ziebarth 76; 5, Jacob Himber 77. Net: 1, Gary Carlson 69; 2, Nick Richards 69; 3, Leif Danenhaue 71; 4, Kevin Sullivan 72; 5, Mark Hutchinson 73.

Flight 3: Gross, 1, Jeff Bellach; 2, Joe Rossman 76; 3, Jan stalker 77; 4, Ryan Venable 80; 5, Joe Post 80; 6, Cody Lerum 80; 7, Eric Holden 80. Net: 1, Dustin Fasbender 69; 2, Jeff Weedin 69; 3, Criag Madson 69; 4, Perry Fetsch 71; 5, Doug Weedin 72; 6, Jeff Poulsen 72.

Flight 4: Gross, 1, David Goldan 75; 2, Gary Peterson 84; 3, Dick Lange 86; 4, Stewart Bodner 86; 5, James Murphy 86. Net: 1, Tim Dodge 67; Lane Cyphers 70; 3, Jay Curtis 73; 4, Jeremy Arnold 74; 5, Scott Aspenlieder 74; 6, Greg Metzger 74; 7, Len Roth 74.

Lake Hills

Tuesday Ladies

Flags: 10, Cindy Quade; 11, pat Pit; 12, Susan Johnson; 13, Cheryl Brown; 14, Cheryl Brown; 17, Shirley Ebert; 18, Janelle Kelling. 

Low Putts: Sharon Fred

Pryor Creek

Hole-in-one

James Grinde aced hole no. 8 using a 6-iron at 190 yards. Witness: Cyndy Grinde.

Tags

Load comments