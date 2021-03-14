HELENA -- A pair of Helena golfers are currently looking to etch their name into historic Pinehurst Resort and Country Club’s legend.
On Saturday, Green Meadow Country Club champions Brady Kirkeby (men’s) and Jay Anderson (senior men’s) teed off with other club champs from across the U.S. at the three-day PGA National Club Championship.
“Moments after sinking one of the biggest putts of his career, an uphill, 15-foot par putt, capping off a remarkable win over Phil Mickelson in 1999, the late Payne Stewart punched the air in jubilation,” Jay’s son, Erik Anderson, related. “It’s a moment immortalized forever at Pinehurst No. 2, enshrined in bronze about 50 yards off the 18th green.”
Afterwards, Stewart approached his competitor, and almost as if completely removed from the situation he congratulated him – but not for his golf game.
“I’m so happy for you … you’re going to be a father!” Stewart told Mickelson.
The drama and the lore of that event is tied deeply to Pinehurst, with Stewart’s death in a plane crash four months later making the victory even more profound.
“The story is told with reverence, all of it adding to a region steeped in some of golf’s finest history,” Erik wrote. “The PGA National Club’s tournament pits champions nationwide – big and small, private or public – to compete at the historic site of Pinehurst. The format of the tournament is 54 holes over three days with stroke play competition.”
The men’s group is playing on Pinehurst No. 6, while the men’s senior group plays on historic Pinehurst Course 2, which Golf.com ranks as the No. 16 course in the world. Practice rounds went Wednesday through Friday, playing each of the competition’s courses once before the tourney started.
Erik noted that all five of USGA’s top events – the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur, U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Senior Open – have been played at Pinehurst No. 2. Pinehurst itself has hosted numerous major championships during its 100-plus years. In 2024, the U.S. Open will return to Pinehurst.
“It’s so exciting to think about this opportunity and the chance to prove myself against this very accomplished field,” Kirkeby texted prior to the tourney. “I’m very honored to play in this, it’s going to be a great test of golf.”
Anderson teed off on Saturday, playing in a group that included Craig Entwistle (Macon, Georgia), David Rowson (Amherst, Virginia), and Chuck Basich (Westerville, Ohio). Kirkeby teed off with Matt Bernstein (Johns Creek Georgia), Tyler Clark (Moseley, Virginia) and Jonathan Jones (Canton, Massachusetts).
After two days of play, Anderson is tied for 31st carding a 77-84--161, while Kirkeby shares 69th place with 82-89--171.
In total, there are 312 linksters in the men’s, women’s and senior men’s and women’s at this year’s National Club Championship. The tournament concludes on Monday.
