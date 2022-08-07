The annual Green Meadow Country Club and Bill Roberts Golf Course club championships were contested over the weekend, and the new open champions are Ben MacIntyre and Darah Newell-Smith at GMCC, and Nicholas Balcken and Susan Court at Bill Roberts.
MacIntyre fired a 2-under par 64-75—139 to edge Finn McMichael at 70-71—141 by two strokes, for his fifth GMCC title. Big Ben’s blistering first round on Saturday was 7-under par 30-34, consisting of eight birdies (six on the front nine) and one bogey. Placing third was Spencer Williams, carding a 73-69—142.
Newell-Smith shot a 71-75 for her club record seventh consecutive women’s Green Meadow crown, besting runner-up Helen Williams, with a 88-86—174.
The senior men’s was garnered by Jay Anderson, posting a 74-75—149, shading runner-up Tim Ranf by one, 76-74—150. June Briceno captured the senior women’s at 84-88—172, over Mary Bryson’s 94-80—174. Bill Sprinkle (77) and Linda Cockhill (179) won the super seniors tourneys.
Over at Bill Roberts, iconic Sue Court stretched her club record to 16 total championships (11 open, five seniors), shooting an 81-84—165, to finish ahead of Charmon Hansen’s 86-86—172.
On the men’s side, Balcken carded a 69-73—142, 2-under par, breaking the first-day tie with Samuel Berry and besting the Carroll College linkster’s 69-76—145 by three markers. Lander Jewett (74-72) and Dutch Teders (71-75) tied for third with 2-over 146s.
Todd Waterman carded a 67-77—144, to win his fourth BR seniors crown, over second-place Bill Burwell at 77-78—155. On the women’s side, DJ Jones captured her sixth club title (two open, four seniors) with a 92-83—175, ahead of runner-up Julie Eggleston’s 88-96—184.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.