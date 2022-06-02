BUTTE — For the first time since 2019, youth golfers in southwestern Montana will have a competitive summer tour available to them.
The South West Montana Junior Golf Tour begins on June 13 after COVID prevented the tour from taking place in 2020 and 2021. Sign ups are now open for golfers ages 11-18.
The Tour starts with the Lee LaBreche Kick-Off Classic at Highland View Golf Course in Butte. The deadline to sign up in time for the tour's first tournament is June 10 at midnight. Sign ups cost $250 are done online at www.swmjgt.com.
Montana Tech golf coach Sean Ryan takes over as Tournament Director this year for Bob Wengel, who had been overseeing the tour from his home in Las Vegas.
"I think it's just kind of the perfect marriage of wanting to grow junior golf, and having the time and flexibility to spend your Mondays and your Tuesdays throughout the summer getting kids on the golf course," Ryan said.
Ryan said his duties include "a little bit of everything" such as scheduling, booking golf courses, and day-to-day operations as issues arise.
Former Orediggers golfer and SWMJGT competitor Isaiah Weldon will serve as the Tour Administrator. Weldon will be available at tournaments to assist with scorecards, guide golfers from hole to hole, and generally help however is needed throughout the day.
"He's just a great ambassador for junior golf because he's a kid who grew up through the tour and then played at Butte High and then played at Montana Tech," Ryan said. "He's a success story from a junior golf perspective thanks to the South West Montana Junior Golf Tour."
There are three age divisions for the boys and girls tours: 11-13, 14-15, 16-18. The younger age group plays rounds of nine holes, whereas the older groups play 18.
Ryan said it's helpful to get younger golfers grouped with kids their own age, rather than often being the youngest of a foursome.
"I think a lot of times, junior golfers get daunted by having to play with people that hit it further," Ryan said. "It just makes it a better experience for them to get rounds under their belt."
The Butte Country Club hosts the second leg of the tour, the Silver Bow Open, on June 21. The Anaconda Challenge will be held on July 6 at the Anaconda Country Club.
The farthest flung tournament for those in and around Silver-Bow County is the Hamilton Masters tournament at Hamilton Golf Club on July 11. This tournament will be of special interest to some high school golfers.
"A great opportunity for Class A kids who are in the area, to play the junior tour. They get to play Hamilton, where state is at this fall," Ryan said. "A great way for them to see it in tournament conditions."
As a college coach, Ryan is invested in the long-term health of junior golf in the region.
"It's a good opportunity for me to make that the future of golf in our area stays strong," Ryan said. "That inevitably helps the high school programs, that helps the college programs."
Whether their aim is to get recruited to play college golf, to qualify for the high school state tournament, to win a junior golf tournament or just to golf a little more than usual, the SWMJGT is for golfers with a wide range of goals.
If the tour gets enough golfers registered — Ryan estimated 70 or more — the Tour will award a $1,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.
"Generally it's a kid that's been really active on tour, played for a number of years," Ryan said. "Then I think a lot of it is based on their character. More character than golf or anything like that.
"We just try to award it to one of the most deserving kids in that top age bracket."
The tour also has stops at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in Anaconda on July 18 and Beaverhead Country Club in Dillon on July 22. The SWMJGT returns to Butte for the Butte Par 3 Challenge at Highland View on August 1.
The tour concludes with the championship tournament at Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda on August 8. Golfers much compete in at least four of the first seven tournaments to be eligible to compete in the championship.
