Southern California and Arizona were tied atop the leaderboard after the first day of the Girls Junior America's Cup golf tournament held at the Green Meadows Country Club this week, but on day two, the team from Southern California blew away the competition.
One day after posting a team total of 208 (-8), the Southern California team, led by individual leader Jasmine Koo, carded a 210 on Wednesday, pushing them to a team total of 14 under par with 36 holes completed.
No other team broke par on Wednesday and only Washington finished level for the day with a score of 216. Arizona posted a team total of 222, dropping it to -2 and 12 shots behind Southern California. Mexico (+3), Washington (+3) and Hawaii (+4) round out the top five. Montana is in 18th place out of 18 teams with a total of 490 after a 251 on Wednesday and a 239 on Tuesday.
Montana is still within striking distance of some other states though, namely Wyoming (17th, 489).
Scoring proved to be tougher for most of the field on Wednesday but it wasn't for Woo. She trailed first-round leader Kelli Ann Strand by three shots at the start of the day but finished it up two after backing up a 69 with a 67. She's the only player with consecutive rounds in the 60s.
Strand got in at even par for the round and sits two shots back (-6). Grace McGovern (-5) dropped one spot to third after a 72 of her own. She trails by three.
Nicole Kato of Washington and Kylie Chong of Southern California are both -4 and tied for fifth. 10 players are currently under par and within eight shots of the lead.
Macee Greenwood of Stevensville (+11) is tied for 40th and is Montana's stroke leader after two days. Emma Woods of Fairfield is tied for 50th (+16). Kenzie Walsh and Kadence Fischer are in 68th and 70th respectively.
The final round tees off at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.