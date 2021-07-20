GREAT FALLS — The top young female golfers in Montana will see the strongest competition of their lives over the next two weeks.
Team Montana, comprised of the top four finishers at the State Junior Tournament in Bozeman last month, are competing Tuesday through Thursday at the Girls Junior America’s Cup event at Banbury Golf Club in Eagle, Idaho.
Representing Montana are Macee Greenwood of Corvallis; Samantha Yates and Addiley Lloyd of Bozeman; and Emma Woods of Fairfield. The non-playing team captain is Lauren Nielson of Bozeman, and the team’s expenses are being paid by the Montana State Golf Association.
Also competing at the Junior America’s Cup are teams from California (three), Nevada (two), Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Mexico, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho, Wyoming, Mexico and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.
All teams will play 18-hole rounds on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the lowest three scores are counted each day. Team Montana has never won the event, which usually is taken by the more populous regions of Mexico, California or Arizona.
All four of the Montana junior standouts are entered the following week at the Montana State Amateur Tournament, to be played July 29-31 at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls.
Also next week, the Team Montana boys team will be competing at the Junior America’s Cup event at Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan, Wyoming. Representing the Treasure State will be Carson Hackmann of Laurel; Jack Prigge of Butte; and Kade McDonough and Zeke Boos of Missoula.
Joe Rossman of Belgrade is the non-playing captain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.