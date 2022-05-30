MISSOULA — Armed with impressive distance off the tee and a warm personality, Jack Holmgren played the starring role for three days in the Barnett Memorial golf tournament.
The Salt Lake City resident led the 54-hole event from start to finish, winning by five strokes Monday at the Missoula Country Club with his 11-under score of 66-69-67—202. Missoula's Bill Dunn finished second at 68-70-69—207.
Holmgren had never played the course until the first round of the tourney Saturday. On top of that, he made the trip to Montana on a whim after becoming fast friends with former Loyola Sacred Heart athlete Ryan McHugh, who also lives in Salt Lake City.
"This is awesome — probably right up there with my best wins," said the former University of South Dakota and Iowa golfer, who grew up in Minnesota. "I didn't really play very well in college, so this one means a lot.
"The course was amazing, the people, the members ... It was really special."
Dunn cut Holmgren's lead to two strokes with four to play Monday. Then the 26-year-old Holmgren stepped on the gas, with birdies on three of the last four holes.
"I hit a cut all week with my driver and hit it really well," he said. "The course set up well for a cut. Then the greens were awesome. I read them well and made some putts."
Missoula Sentinel golfer Kade McDonough, who won the 2020 MHSA State AA individual title, turned in a round of 68 Sunday and finished in third place at 209. Riley Lawrence and Liam Clancy shared fourth place with identical scores of 212.
Ron Ramsbacher of Missoula won the senior flight. His score of 70-73-72—215 was four strokes better than runner-up Bill Leach.
"I've never won the senior side before," said Ramsbacher, who has finished in the top 10 in the open division in previous years. "I hit a lot of fairways and greens, so it was a lot of fun.
"It's the first big tournament of the season where a lot of the amateurs get together in Missoula, so it's a nice springboard for the year."
Harvey Knoll won the super senior flight with a score of 78-77-78—233. It was eight strokes better than runner-up Steve Bell.
Son Fleck won the eight-player women's flight with a score of 82-86-86—254. Gail Roberts finished two strokes behind at 82-88-86—256.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.