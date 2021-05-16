BILLINGS — The Montana State Golf Association’s inaugural State Four Ball Championship concluded Sunday at The Briarwood.
The four-division tournament produced the following winning duos: Sean Benson and Cole Noctor for overall gross in the men’s division, Paul Keneally and Matthew Lofstrom in men’s overall net, Gordon Webb and Katherine Webb for mixed division gross, and Laura Turner and Brian Noctor in mixed division net.
Benson and Cole Noctor scored a 67 in Sunday’s second round for a two-day gross of 132. Keneally and Lofstrom finished with a two-round net score of 125 after shooting 63 on Sunday.
Gordon and Katerine Webb prevailed in a playoff over Matt Hobbs and Emily Kelly. Each duo had two-round gross totals of 138, but the Webbs emerged victorious after playoff holes on Nos. 10 and 11.
Turner and Brian Noctor shot a two-day total net of 127 to claim their victory.
