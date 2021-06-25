GREAT FALLS — The past few months have provided many highlights in Emma Woods’ burgeoning golf career.
In May, the Fairfield High School junior won every high school tournament she entered, capped by a dominating 10-stroke victory at the state Class B tournament at Eaglerock Golf Club near Billings, where she shot her best competitive round, a 4-over-par 76. She was even par through 16 holes before double bogeys on 17 and 18.
In June, Woods competed against the top young female golfers in all of Montana, shooting rounds of 76-79 at Cottonwood Golf Course in Bozeman at the State Junior Tournament to finish third behind State Class A champion Macee Greenwood of Corvallis (72-73) and State Class AA winner Samantha Yates of Bozeman (75-77).
That sets Woods up for the busiest – and perhaps most important – month of her young golf career. On July 18-22, she will represent the Montana State Golf Association at the Girls Junior America’s Cup at Banbury Golf Club in Eagle, Idaho, where Team Montana will face the best young female golfers from Mexico and a dozen western states.
Then a week later at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls, Woods will compete at the annual Montana State Amateur against the best adult talent in the Treasure State.
“Definitely, that’s going to be a big month for me,” she said. “I’ll face tougher competition than I’ve seen before.”
Woods will also have the opportunity to impress college scouts, and improve her chances of earning a scholarship.
“Yeah, I want to play golf in college,” she said. “I have had contact from Rocky Mountain and MSU-B, along with Montana Tech and Providence (Great Falls). I’ve also gotten emails from East Coast schools.”
Woods literally grew up on a golf course, although her hometown links, Harvest Hills, won’t be mistaken for Pebble Beach.
“Emma’s been on the golf course since she was old enough to walk,” said her mother, Cheryl. “She tagged along with my husband (Kyle) and I. She was probably 4 when she started swinging a club.”
By the age of 7, Woods was entering the state Drive, Pitch and Putt competitions, and three times she reached the regional finals, just one step from making the trip to Augusta National in Georgia.
A few years ago, the Woods family joined Meadow Lark CC in Great Falls, 35 miles away, to get Emma better instruction. She took occasional lessons from MLCC pros Dudley Beard and Michael Burrall, and later received swing tips from pro John Warren at Hickory Swing Golf Course.
But most of her golf has been played at the 9-hole Harvest Hills course, though rarely with girls.
“I was the only girl on our high school team, so I would usually practice with the boys,” said Woods, who placed third at State B as a freshman then saw her sophomore season cancelled by COVID-19.
Woods said the strength of her game is her power.
“Definitely, it’s fun to hit the ball a long ways,” she said. “I probably can hit it 260 (yards) or so.”
Woods doesn’t spend all of her time and energy on the golf course. She also plays volleyball and basketball for the Fairfield Eagles.
In fact, she played seven games at a summer tournament in Seeley Lake the weekend before the State Junior event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.