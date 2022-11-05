HAMILTON — The defending State A Champion, Hamilton Broncs, defeated the Whitefish Bulldogs by the score of 34-20, on a blustery November day on Saturday. While weather was a concern heading into the game, other than a few dropped snaps, it was classic fall football. Both teams fought hard on both sides of the ball.
Hamilton received the initial kickoff and was successful in the air for a long gain from Tyson Bauder to Isiah Van de Baan. That set up a scoring run from Bauder for the first score of the game. Whitefish responded in the second quarter to knot the game at 6-6. Bauder then ran the ball in from the one-yard line at the 3:30 mark in the second period and added the two-point conversion on an off-tackle run. The first half ended at 20-6.
“The first quarter we came in planning on just running the ball, with all the wind conditions we had coming into the game. That was our main goal — just pound the ball — just like some good old football from like, the 1930s. So, that's just what we did; we took care of business, and I knew we'd be able to do it,” said Hamilton junior quarterback Tyson Bauder.
Whitefish came back in the third quarter, strong both on offense and defense, to make it a close game on a four-yard run from Decker Wold to make the score 20-13. A fumble by Hamilton, and recovered by Whitefish in Hamilton’s territory, gave Whitefish a chance to come back in the third quarter; but Whitefish quickly fumbled it, as well, which led to a Hamilton score by Bauder, with just 3 seconds left in the 3rd to make the score 26-13.
Whitefish came out strong in the fourth quarter with a completion from Ridgeway to Godsey for a 7 yard score the PAT was good making it a much closer game at 26-20. Hamilton answered with a touchdown run for 15 yards by Bauder and a two-point conversion to make the final 34-20.
“I thought we played really, really well,” said Hamilton Head Coach, Bryce Carver. “We had some ups and downs in that game; but it's playoff football in Montana, and I think the kids fought through some adversity, and we came out on top. Whitefish is a really, really good team. They’re so well coached; they got some great athletes, and they gave us a game for sure. I was really proud of our kids to be on the right side of the scoreboard at the end of the game.”
“I’m just super proud of our guys,” said Whitefish Head Coach, Brett Bollweg. “We asked them to leave everything on the field; and that's, most certainly, what they did today. I’m just really, really proud to be associated with these guys. They've grown up a ton, and they're going to be great human beings going forward; and, hopefully, the lessons they learned from here goes a long way in their lives. I’m just really grateful to be a part of it.”
Next up Hamilton plays Billings Central.
