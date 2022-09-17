The Helena Bighorns played on their home ice at the Helena Ice Arena for the first time on Saturday night in the 2022-23 season and celebrated the occasion with a 3-1 win over Bozeman.
Helena knocked off the Great Falls American on Friday night by a score of 6-2 on the road. The Bighorns, who were the Frontier Division champs and advanced all the way to the national tournament last season, also opened with consecutive wins over the Badlands Sabres 8-3 and 4-0.
On Saturday, Helena grabbed a 1-0 lead on a goal by Logan Powers four minutes into the game. The Bighorns added to that lead just over a minute later when Gavyn Lund scored and was assisted by Tyler Bloom and Joe Feamster. Dylan Cunningham assisted on the first goal.
However, Bozeman responded with a goal a couple of minutes later and that's how the first period would end with Helena leading 2-1.
The score remained that way for most of the second period until Braden Cunningham scored a goal with under five minutes left to give Helena some cushion on the scoreboard and it stuck in the 3-1 win. Gabe Swanson got the win in net for Helena after stopping 21 shots on goal.
