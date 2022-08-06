There's a reason that the recruitment of Helena Capital's Austin Buehler took off over the summer. People who are 6-foot-6 and move as well as he does, don't grow on trees.
And after getting offered by both the Montana Grizzlies and Eastern Washington this summer, as well as Carroll College and Montana Tech, the University of Montana legacy announced his verbal commitment to the Griz earlier this week.
"I’m excited to announce I’ve committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Montana! Huge thanks to my friends, family, and coaches!" Buehler tweeted on Thursday.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tackle offensive tackle has played both ways for Capital and also plays defense tackle for CHS, being credited with 10 tackles and a sack in 2021.
However, Buehler excels on the offensive line and that's where he said he expects to play with the Griz.
"I really enjoy run blocking and pancaking kids," he said. "I also find it fun to pass protect. It's a mind game every play. They try something new to beat you and you have to try to find a way to beat them."
Buehler has played on the strongside for Capital, which moves its offensive tackles around pre-snap depending on where the tight end lines up.
Last season, after the Bruins reached the Class AA quarterfinals, Buehler earned second-team All-Conference in the Western AA.
Yet, the interest from multiple D-1 college football programs is proof that Buehler's best football is ahead of him. And for him, Montana was the best fit.
"It was closer to home," he said. "The stuff around Missoula is just a better fit for me to do when I'm not playing sports. I also felt like it would be fun to follow in my parents footsteps."
His father also played football for the Griz, while mom played basketball. However, they didn't try to influence his decision.
"My dad just told me to consider what was the best fit," Buehler said. "He didn't try to tell me what to do. He just told me to make the best decision for me."
Montana proved to be that right decision and Buehler is now the second Capital football player committed to a D-1 program as Talon Marsh, a standout defensive lineman for the Bruins, verbally committed to Montana State earlier in the summer.
"It's pretty cool," Buehler said. "We are really looking forward to the season. I think we are going to have a pretty good season. We've put a lot of work in and we are ready to go."
The Montana high school football season will start Aug. 26 for Capital.
