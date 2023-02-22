Helena huddle

The Helena High starting lineup which includes three seniors: Dylan Christman, Colter Petre and Cael Murgel, huddles before the game against Butte on Tuesday night in Helena. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

It's the last week of the regular season for the Helena High and Capital basketball teams.

That means two things: Senior night and a final battle for seeding in the Western AA ahead of the divisional tournament in Kalispell next week.

Kayla Almquist vs. Helena High

Due to a Friday night matchup in Butte, Kayla Almquist will be joined by her dad, Capital head coach Guy Almquist on Senior Day Saturday at CHS. 
Helena Capital's Tyler Kovick

Helena Capital's Tyler Kovick is one of nine seniors that will be honored on Thursday night for Capital against Sentinel. 
Load comments