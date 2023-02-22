It's the last week of the regular season for the Helena High and Capital basketball teams.
That means two things: Senior night and a final battle for seeding in the Western AA ahead of the divisional tournament in Kalispell next week.
On Tuesday, both Helena teams were in action. The Bengals hosted Butte in boys basketball and honored their seniors: Dylan Christman, Colter Petre, Cael Murgel and Joey Seliskar.
Some of those seniors were part of a winless Helena High team two years ago, but now, as they celebrated their final game in the Jungle with a win, they are 12-5 and trending towards being the No. 2 seed at divsionals.
With the way the Western AA has gone this season, that doesn't guarantee anything but it's been an impressive turnaround nonetheless. Helena went from zero wins, to eight last season and now 12.
"They were young and kind of had to see what it takes to be successful," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said last week. "And the amount of work and time and effort that they have put in has paid off. They work hard. That's one thing about these seniors and they're going to leave it all out there on the court."
Helena needs to just one more win or a Glacier loss in the last two games to clinch the No. 2 seed. The Bengals will be in Missoula on Saturday but one thing of note heading into next week — with the win over Butte, Helena High has now beaten every team in the Western AA this season — something only Hellgate can also say.
Western AA is loaded in boys and girls basketball
A common theme you get in talking to Western AA head basketball coaches is that the divisional tournament is going to be even more competitive than usual.
In the boys Western AA standings right now, after Hellgate and Helena, the next four teams: Capital, Glacier, Big Sky and Butte are separated by one game. Six teams are sitting at .500 or better in league play and things are very similar on the girls side of things.
Hellgate is the only girls team to have beaten every other team in the Western AA this season. Capital's magic number for clinching the No. 2 seed is one and the Bruins have two games left (Thursday at Sentinel, Saturday at home vs Butte), but the divisional tournament will be a bear to get out of as the top six teams in the Western AA are all .500 or better in terms of overall record.
Coaches always say that every night is a battle, but this year in the Western AA, it really is true.
A rare Friday night game in Class AA
The Bruins and Bengals rarely play on Friday nights. There are a couple of instances normally when they do and it's during non-conference play and whenever they play the Kalispell teams as the games tend to be Friday-Saturday doubleheaders.
Yet, there is another game on Friday this week and it will feature the Helena Capital boys traveling to Butte. It will be the final game of the regular season for the Bruins and will now come one day after playing Sentinel on Thursday.
The game was changed from Tuesday to Thursday due to weather conditions. However, the Butte game was changed to Friday, prior to the season, for another reason — to allow Capital head coach Guy Almquist take part in Senior Day festivities on Saturday with his daughter Kayla Almquist.
"That was a really nice thing for Butte to do that," Almquist said of the Bulldogs agreeing to the Friday game. "It's not something they had to do."
The change was needed because unlike the rest of the classifications in Montana, Class AA boys and girls basketball teams rarely play in the same gym on the same night.
The schedule has been that way for years and surely, there is a good reason for it, it's just different than what you typically see in Classes A-C where boys and girls varsity games being played back-to-back is much more common.
Helena High and Capital haven't had one instance this year and since the boys and girls teams are usually playing at the same time, in different cities, if the Butte-Capital game wasn't moved to Friday, it would have meant Almquist missing Senior Day.
Defending state champs saying goodbye to nine seniors
Speaking of Senior Night, the Capital boys basketball team will honor nine seniors on Thursday night prior to the game against Sentinel (7 p.m.).
They have all won state championships in football and basketball over the past year and the group includes Hayden Opitz, Nick Michelotti, Tyler Kovick, Joey Michelotti, Hudsen Grovom, Austin Buehler, Luke Dowdy, Henry Gross and Jack Drynan.
Beyond winning their last game in the Bears Den, the Bruins are trying to give themselves the best path possible back to the state tournament and get momentum back in their favor after a loss to Helena High. Capital can wrap up the No. 3 seed with consecutive wins.
"This group will be ready to go," Almquist said after crosstown. "They will come to work and get better (in practice) and they'll be ready. That's one thing you never have to worry about with these guys."
In terms of the Helena High and Capital girls, both teams will celebrate their Seniors Days on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Bruins will host Butte and Helena will host Sentinel.
Alex Bullock, Lauren Heusier, Maloree English and McKenna Morris will be honored for HHS, while the Bruins will honor a senior class that includes Almquist, Jada Clarkson, Megan Swanson and Abby Bignell.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.