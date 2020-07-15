GREAT FALLS -- The Helena Senators have a busy week ahead of them and Wednesday, they started it off on the right foot with a split on the road against the Great Falls Chargers.
Helena, on the road for a Legion AA doubleheader, came back and earned it, following a 3-2 loss to Great Falls in the first game.
The Chargers grabbed an early lead against Helena in the opening game, plating three runs in the bottom half of the first on a three-run home run by Kael Richards. Derick Spring added two hits for Great Falls and Nate Fowler had three but the Chargers weren't able to score any more runs.
In the top third, Helena finally got something going offensively. Matt Burton led off the inning with a hit and eventually scored on an RBI single by Tyler Tenney.
Tenny later scored on a single by Matt Krieger, getting the Senators within one at 3-2. Helena wouldn't threaten seriously again until the top of the seventh and didn't advance a runner past first until the final at-bat.
With two outs, Ethan Keintz kept the game alive with a double. Chase Nielsen followed it up with line drive to the outfield, which fell for a hit. However, Keintz was thrown out at home and Great Falls preserved the win.
Hunter Hauck got the win for the Chargers; Hunter Lindgren got the loss for Helena, which got two hits each from Burton, Keintz and Krieger.
In the second contest, Helena was able to secure the 16-5 win following a six-run first inning, which gave the Senators a much-needed split. They are 25-13 overall as well as 7-7 in the Legion AA.
Great Falls scored five runs in the first two innings as Richards and Andrew Paradise each had two RBI for the Chargers, yet Helena added five runs in the fifth and seventh innings to win by double digits.
The Senators registered 15 hits total, including three apiece from Caden Sell and Keintz.
Keintz had a double, a triple, three RBI and scored two runs. Sell also drove home two runs, as did Gavin Thennis, who had two hits and two runs, in addition to his two RBI.
Cy Miller got the win for Helena after giving up five runs in three innings of work. Tenney was also solid in relief, holding the Chargers scoreless over the last four innings.
The Senators will return to Kindrick Legion Field Saturday and Sunday for back-to-back doubleheaders against the Billings Royals that start at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
