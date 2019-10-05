HELENA – The local soccer community took time Saturday to observe those who have been affected by cancer. Players, family members and friends gathered to Give Cancer the Boot.
"For pink day, it's not about us," said Helena coach Carl Straub. "It's about celebrating families, and I thought they did that out there on the field today."
With both home teams donned in pink jerseys, The Helena High boys shut out Big Sky, 3-0, and the Bengals girls played the Eagles girls to a 0-0 tie at Siebel Soccer Complex.
In the boys game the Bengals (5-3-2) came out swinging. Travis Robertson opened up the scoring in the first half. Josh Wilcox found the back of the net a few minutes later thanks to an assist from Oliver Sprekelmeyer, opening up the lead to 2-0.
"Today, and especially in the first half, we were looking for scoring opportunities," said Wilcox. "That has been something we've been lacking a little bit, and we're trying our absolute best to fix it and get past that."
An own goal after the Eagles goalkeeper mishandled a corner kick made it 3-0.
Straub took his foot off the gas pedal in the second half and worked his bench into the game, including JV players since Big Sky is only able to field a varsity team and there was no JV game.
"It doesn't do us any good to kill 'em like we did the first game," Straub said. "And so it helps them out, it helps us out. I think it was exciting for the JV guys to get to play today, not because it was a varsity game but because it was our pink day game."
To the Eagles' credit, they kept competing through the entirety of the contest and coach Louis Johnston was pleased with the effort.
"Just small victories for us," said Johnston. "We could have dropped our heads and completely capitulated, but we didn't. We stayed strong and didn't concede in the the second half, so it's a good result for us."
The girls game that followed the Give Cancer the Boot ceremony was much more of a nail-biter. If you could feel your legs, you might have been on the edge of your seat.
It was chilly throughout the day, but the wind kicked up in the afternoon.
"Honestly I think the weather got us," said Big Sky coach Courtney Shields. "I think with the temperature (the players) weren't moving off the ball like they normally do."
Whether it was the temperature drop or the Bengals pesky back line, the Eagles' scorers were never able to line up an opportunity that instilled much confidence in a positive result.
Unfortunately for Helena, it could not come through on the offensive end, either. Although the opportunities were there, the execution lacked.
"I thought we played a dominating game on the attack," said Helena coach Mike Meloy. "Our backs were really solid and we did everything we needed to do. We created probably at least 10 good opportunities to score and we did not finish."
The Bengals are home again Friday against Glacier. The boys game is at 3 p.m. and the girls kick off at 5 p.m.
Over at Helena Capital the boys cruised past Sentinel, 6-1.
The first half was all Bruins (6-2). They tallied goals in the fourth, 17th and 45th minutes with goals from Matt Wigton assisted by Marston Carpenter, Aidan Adamek assisted by Ryan Quinn and Caleb Hoxie assisted by Chris Meza, respectively.
After a Sentinel goal to open the second half. Capital came roaring back with another avalanche of three goals.
First was Meza in the 58th minute, directly off a corner kick. In the 68th minute, Quinn found the back of the net thanks to an assist from Adamek. Finally, Meza scored his second goal of the game and was assisted by Eli Voss.
The Helena Capital girls came up short against Sentinel, 4-1.
Capital's lone goal came from a penalty kick by Ellie Stiffler.
The Bruins boys travel to Flathead on Friday for a 3 p.m. kickoff. The girls follow at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
The top-ranked Helena Capital volleyball team was back in action Saturday and the Bruins rolled to a four-set win over Kalispell Flathead to remain unbeaten on the season.
Capital won the first set 25-8, before surrendering the second to the Braves by a score of 25-23. Yet, the Bruins responded by winning the third set 25-12 and the fourth 25-15 to wrap up the 3-1 victory.
Dani Bartsch had a strong performance for the Bruins as she totaled 16 kills, while Sarah Ashley added 12. Capital finished the match with 52. Audrey Hofer contributed with 40 assists and five blocks, which was one shy of teammate, Paige Bartsch, who led both teams with six blocks. Ashley also finished with a match-high seven aces.
Helena High was also in Kalispell for the second straight day, just like Helena Capital and as the Bruins did Friday night, the Bengals knocked off Kalispell Glacier Saturday, sweeping the Wolfpack by scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-12.
Elizabeth Heuiser paced the Bengals with 17 kills and five aces, both team highs. Emily Feller pitched in with 28 assists and nine digs, while Brooke Ark also added 12 digs and a team-high three aces.
The Bengals will travel to Butte Thursday. Helena Capital will play the same day on the road against Missoula Hellgate.
Cross Country
Butte High Invite
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Bozeman 31, 2. Helena 73, 3. Kalispell Flathead 81, 4. Missoula Sentinel 107, 5. Helena Capital 159, 6. Manhattan 172, 7. Townsend 196, 8. Billings Skyview 211, 9. Great Fall CMR 218, 10. Kalispell Glacier 244, 11. Billings Senior 245, 12. Great Falls 328, 13. Missoula Big Sky 358, 14. Belgrade 397, 15. Anaconda 430, Inc. Butte, Inc. Butte Central, Inc. Cascade, Inc. Manhattan Christian.
Top 25: 1. Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 17:38.5; 2. Terra Trom, Bozeman, 17:58.6; 3. Elena Vandersloot, Billings Senior, 18:17; 4. Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 18:42.3; 5. Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 18:47.2.
6. Riley Moore, Bozeman, 18:49.6; 7. Odessa Zentz, Helena, 19:13.2; 8. Emma Stolte, Townsend, 19:14.6; 9. Kynsie Schmidt, CMR, 19:21.8; 10. Madelaine Jellison, Flathead, 19:22.3.
11. Brooke Stayner, Sentinel, 19:22.9; 12. Rylie Scoenfeld, Helena, 19:44.6; 13. Neila Lyngholm, Flathead, 19:48.4; 14. Alexis Holton, Bozeman, 19:50.2; 15. Tori Noland-Gillespie, Flathead, 19:52.3.
16. Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 19:52.9; 17. Zoey Wall, Helena Capital, 19:53.7; 18. Riley Crews, Sentinel, 19:54.8; 19. Kya Wood, Flathead, 20:02.6; 20. Emma Nelson, Sentinel, 20:06.3.
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Bozeman 38, 2. Billings Senior 91, 3. Helena 97, 4. Sentinel 115, 5. Manhattan Christian 140, 6. Great Falls CMR 199, 7. Billings Skyview 207, 8. Kalispell Glacier 215, 9. Great Falls 235, 10. Billings West 245, 11. Manhattan 309, 12. Kalispell Flathead 328, 13. Helena Capital 332, 14. Missoula Big Sky 357, 15. Townsend 365, 16. Butte 457, 17. Belgrade 469, 18. Anaconda 527, 19. Twin Bridges 538, Inc. Butte Central, Inc. Cascade, Inc. Fairfield.
Top 25: 1. Owen Smith, Senior, 15:50.1; 2. Connor O’Hara, CMR, 16:00.6; 3. Seth Wyatt, Bozeman, 16:02.5; 4. Stirling Marshall-Pryd, Bozeman, 16:06.6; 5. Jonathan Wheeler, Bozeman, 16:09.8.
6. Ben Morrison, Manhattan Christian, 16:11.1; 7. Jesse Dimich-Louvet, Senior, 16:21.5; 8. Finn Bentler, Senior, 16:21.9; 9. William Hodgson, Bozeman, 16:23.6; 10. Jonah Fisher, Helena, 16:24.2.
11. Tanner Klumph, Sentinel, 16:29.3; 12. Riley Schott, Manhattan Christian, 16:36.1; 13. Sam Ells, Glacier, 16:39.1; 14. James LeFevre, Skyview, 16:43.1; 15. Seth Petsch, Billings West, 16:46.8.
16. Trystan Brewer, Helena, 16:47.2; 17. Joe Johns, Bozeman, 16:50.1; 18. Clayton Ryerson, Helena, 16:58.8; 19. Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman, 17:01.1; 20. Gavin Groshelle, Great Falls, 17:03.0.
