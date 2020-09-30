It might be hard to believe, but the Class AA golf season is already coming to a close as the state tournament is set to begin Thursday in Missoula.
Of course, last year in Great Falls, the state tournament was interrupted by snow. However, even a blizzard didn't stop the Capital boys from bringing home a third-place trophy, which is something they are hoping to do once again in 2020.
Leading the way for Capital will be Caswell Bloomquist, who has been the top player for the Bruins this season after finishing 27th at state in 2019 and third at the Western AA divisional last week.
Bloomquist will lead an experienced Bruins squad that also features Dutch Teders and Brett Stoos, who were part of the team that took third. Cale Hines and Dylan Dobbins will round out the top five.
"I feel pretty good going in," Capital head coach Casey Lyndes said. "Both of our teams are playing as well as they have all year."
Capital finished third last week at the Western AA Divisional, which qualified all the Bruins golfers for state. Helena High, on the other hand, finished outside the top four, but still qualified Logan Meyer, Austin Zeiler and Myles Jacobs for state.
On the girls side of things, Capital heads into the state tournament with some momentum after finishing second to Butte at divisionals, as all five Bruin girls finished in the top 15.
Megan Swanson and Paige O'Mara are fresh off top-10 finishes at the Western AA, while Lexi McNew (11th), Makayla Bury (14th) and Zita Gravley (15th) will be competing at state as well.
"I think our boys are going to be right there," Lyndes said. "Gallatin is going to be tough to beat but we should be right in the mix for that second-third spot. It will be tougher for our girls but if we focus on keeping it under 400 and playing our best, who knows what will happen?"
Lauren Williams, who was an all-state golfer last season, will be looking to earn the honor again, along with Celi Chapman, who was all-state as a freshman a year ago. They will be the only Helena girls competing.
The State AA golf tournament will tee off in Missoula at the Larchmont Golf Course and the Missoula Country Club on Thursday and Friday.
Golfers will be grouped with their team throughout the tournament instead of the leaders to minimize the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.
Each golfer is allowed to have up to two spectators present. Thursday's round is set to begin with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. at the Larchmont Golf Course. Friday's round is slated for 10:30 a.m. at the Missoula Country Club.
