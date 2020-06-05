Even though spring sports didn't take place this year for Helena Capital, two Bruins who shined in all three seasons during their careers took home the Bob Bean and Judy Gleason Awards this week.
Alex Barker, a Capital senior, took home the award for the top-scholar male athlete (Bob Bean). Barker participated in football, swimming and track during his athletic career with the Bruins.
Recipients must have participated in sports while exhibiting stellar attributes in athletics, academics, character, attendance, sportsmanship, leadership and citizenship.
Barker, who will graduate with a GPA of 3.7, is attending Montana State next year to study architecture after what's been a trying senior year.
Not only has Barker been affected by COVID-19, like the rest of the 2020 class, but life took a dramatic turn this past winter when he was diagnosed with leukemia.
"It's been a roller coaster," Barker said. "At first, it was pretty emotional, but then it just got better and better. Right now, the side effects of chemo aren't too bad for me right now, so I'm doing fine. I'm feeling good."
Barker was diagnosed in January and suddenly, his high school athletic career was over.
"Once my doctor told me no sports for eight months, it hit me pretty hard," Barker said. "I qualified for state track last year, so I was excited about that. I was going to miss out on that anyway, but I was going to help out with the freshman, teach some of the basics of hurdling and help out Coach (Lon) Carter, but the season was canceled."
Yet, Barker won't allow that to dampen his spirits. In fact, after earning his way onto the IR's All-Area Football team last fall as a linebacker, the 6-foot-1 Barker said he was talking to Montana State about walking on the football team in the future.
"I have been talking to Austin Ybarra, one of the linebacker coaches at Montana State," Barker said. "About possibly trying to redshirt my first year and get a medical and then maybe start next spring as a walk on. That would be a dream."
Barker started drawing interest from college football teams in the NAIA and NCAA following a season during which he earned Second-Team All-Conference in the Western AA and finished the 2019 season with 120 total tackles, including 89 solo. He also had five tackles for loss and a key interception in the crosstown win over Helena High, a game the Bruins won 7-6.
"I was able to get my first and only interception in our crosstown win," Barker said. "That was pretty cool. That will be a day I'll never forget."
Saturday's graduation won't be forgotten soon either.
"It's kind of sad because everyone will take their own directions," Barker said. "But just being able to have a somewhat real graduation definitely makes me feel better. Being able to walk and all that, I'm pretty excited."
Following graduation, Barker will get back to chemotherapy but said his treatment should be finished by the end of summer.
"It's going really well," Barker said. "I am in round three, still chemotherapy, and I have to make four trips to Salt Lake. It has to be done there and it's about four days for the chemo. I have taken one trip so far and have three left. But I am supposed to be done with chemo by the end of the summer, so it will be perfect for school. I will start the recovery phase and hopefully, get that set up in Bozeman for easy access."
Through it all, sports proved to be a positive.
"It helped for sure," Barker said. "All my teammates were there with me every step of the way. Being a Bruin athlete meant a lot, I loved it."
Joining Barker in being honored was fellow Capital senior McKinlee Mihelish, who was the Judy Gleason award winner.
Mihelish was also a three-sport athlete for Capital, competing in cross country, track and girls basketball. As a key reserve, Mihelish helped the Bruins win the Class AA co-state championship in March after the championship game was canceled due to COVID-19.
Capital finished 22-1 and Mihelish was one of four seniors from the team honored by ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on "Sportscenter."
Like Barker, Mihelish competed at the state track meet last season and just missed placing in the 400-meter dash as a junior, getting seventh. But, she was part of two All-State teams that finished fourth at the Class AA state meet in the 1,600-meter relay in 2018 and 2019.
Mihelish averaged 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds this past season for the Bruins and appeared in all 23 games for a team that also won a second straight Western AA Divisional championship. She also wound up with 17 total steals.
Despite the lack of a track season, the senior still caught the eye of the Montana Grizzlies track team and last month she signed her NCAA letter of intent to compete for the Griz in the Big Sky. She plans to pursue a degree in either nursing or physical therapy.
