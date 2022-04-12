GREAT FALLS — High school baseball games will be played in Montana in the spring of 2023, but the number of schools playing varsity games is still unknown.
“At this point, we’re at 12 schools that have agreed to play baseball next spring,” Mark Beckman, retiring executive director of the Montana High School Association, said Tuesday from his Helena office.
“The board met this morning and approved forming an ad hoc scheduling committee. We will schedule by geographic regions but we won’t know what that will look like for at least another month.”
The MHSA at its annual meeting in January approved the addition of high school baseball to the activities menu. It was generally assumed the larger schools would adopt baseball right away, since they have enough enrollment and financial resources to support a new sport, and already have American Legion baseball programs operating in the spring.
But Beckman said Tuesday that none of the 16 Class AA schools have approved adding baseball at this time.
So far, eight Class A and four Class B schools have adopted baseball.
“My understanding is that a lot of AA schools are still waiting for word from their school boards,” Beckman said. “We expect to hear from a lot more schools in the next month.”
Beckman said the only firm decision reached Tuesday is the date for the state baseball tournament. It will be played one week before “spring sports championship weekend,” the weekend in late May when state track meets and softball tournaments are usually played.
Mike Henneberg, athletic director for Great Falls Public Schools, presented a proposal to his school board Monday night. The Great Falls trustees didn’t take action and likely will announce a decision at its April 25 board meeting.
“My understanding is the board will solicit public comment about adding baseball at this time,” Henneberg said. “There are a lot of questions that need to be answered; there is a lot of money involved and not much time to plan for (two) new programs.”
Henneberg said his personal preference would be to wait until 2024 to begin baseball programs at Great Falls and Great Falls CMR high schools, but said the decision will be made by the board members.
Henneberg and his staff have had numerous discussions with officials of the Great Falls baseball community, including Legion teams and the board that oversees traveling teams. He also has met with officials from the Great Falls Voyagers professional baseball team, which leases Centene Stadium from the city.
“The Voyagers have been very supportive … they have said they would help us out any way they can,” Henneberg said.
Legion baseball opened last week around Montana and the Great Falls Chargers AA program was able to play four games. The Missoula Mavericks also opened their season last week.
A major snowstorm rolled through the state Monday and Tuesday, closing down any outside baseball activity for at least a week.
Other Legion teams around the state are expected to begin their seasons in the coming weeks.
