Mark Sulser, pictured here in this provided photo, has been hired to succeed the retiring Mark Wahl as the Billings Public Schools' athletics and activities director. Sulser enters the role after spending the past decade as the activities director at Billings Senior.

BILLINGS — As a native Montanan and a jack-of-many-trades in the state's (particularly Billings') high school athletics scene, Mark Sulser has seen a thing or two in his career.

Starting July 1, however, the current Billings Senior activities director will put all that expertise and experience to the test in an important new role.

Mark Sulser coached the Billings Senior football team for 14 seasons before stepping down in 2012.

