BILLINGS — As a native Montanan and a jack-of-many-trades in the state's (particularly Billings') high school athletics scene, Mark Sulser has seen a thing or two in his career.
Starting July 1, however, the current Billings Senior activities director will put all that expertise and experience to the test in an important new role.
Beginning with the 2023-24 school year, Sulser will succeed retiring Billings Public Schools athletics and activities director Mark Wahl after a busy stretch in various jobs at Senior, which included being in his current role for the past 10 years and being the Broncs' football coach for a 14-year run before that.
The Glasgow native said his hire was officially approved by the School District No. 2 board during its Monday meeting, calling it "a big responsibility to preserve" when he takes over this summer.
Sulser, a former Montana football player, said that some of the biggest challenges to tackle when he's on board include ensuring that BPS (also known as School District 2) adapts over time to a growing Billings population and keeps upgrading facilities near the top of its priorities list, particularly regarding the aging Daylis Stadium next to Senior's building.
"Those things, you can't really sprint through those. Those take time just to make informed decisions," Sulser said. "As we grow, we want to attract quality families to Billings and Billings Public Schools, and the athletic department has a big role in that. So initially, I think that's the point of emphasis right out of the gate."
Sulser said that Daylis has "seen its time" and that improvements and repairs to the facility are of particular importance when he enters his future position. In the meantime, however, he hopes that some future financial backing will come along to construct something new, saying that he feels a "state-of-the-art athletic complex" would bring more high-level athletic events to Billings.
There is also the ongoing debate about adding baseball to BPS schools as the Montana High School Association is sanctioning the sport for the first time this spring. The current list of baseball-playing programs across the state is dominated by western, non-Class AA schools, with BPS itself voting in November against adding the sport until at least Spring 2025.
Figuring out startup costs and some answers to questions about sustainability remain major hurdles that BPS needs to clear in order to get closer to seeing its schools on a baseball diamond, Sulser said, though he acknowledged Billings' "longstanding baseball tradition" could be something that also helps a proposal gain steam.
"Getting it all in place and moving forward with something like that, there's more to it than putting it out there and saying, 'We're going to start baseball,'" Sulser said. "There would have to be a lot of things to come together in order to consider that again. ... That one's not a yes-or-no question, that one is more (that) we've got lots to work on and lots to think about before we move forward."
Sulser's decade-long stint as Senior's AD will intertwine entirely with Wahl's 12-year tenure as the BPS AD, and the former said that he learned plenty of tips from the latter regarding the tasks of the job that he's eventually going to be taking over.
Both were coaches before going into administrative roles (Wahl spent sideline time, mostly coaching basketball, at Billings Skyview and Billings Central), and Sulser noted that Wahl helped him understand how to see administrative decisions from a coaching lens.
But Sulser will bring a different voice to the forefront of BPS athletics — and even several months out from officially being in his new job, he's got high aspirations for its future direction.
"I think it all comes down to each person's personality and what they bring to the table," Sulser said. "What strengths I might have, other ADs might not have, and vice-versa.
"I think in these positions, you really have to work toward your strengths and try to make our programs, from an experience standpoint, competitive on a national level. If we can have our student-athletes have experiences that would rival the experiences that other programs nationwide have, I think that would be ideal for us."
