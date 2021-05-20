LAUREL — Throughout his long career as an educator, coach and activities director in Montana, Bob Hogemark lived by a simple philosophy:
Give young people a positive environment in which to succeed and they’ll respond in positive ways.
It paid off in spades.
“I’ve always felt I got a lot more out of the kids by being good to them and treating them well,” Hogemark said Thursday during the combined Southern B and Southern C divisional track meets at the Laurel Sports Complex. “If they appreciate that they’re treated well they’ll work hard for you. You treat them well and they’ll do their best for you.
“Some people, that’s not their philosophy. But I’ve gotten a lot of mileage out of that.”
Hogemark has gotten 39 years-worth of mileage out of that, to be precise, the last 34 of which he’s spent in Class C Park City. But at the end of this academic year, Hogemark, 62, plans to retire from his post as math teacher, head track coach and (for all intents and purposes) activities director, leaving behind a career that produced a lifetime of memories and countless students who’ve benefited from his commitment to them.
During the Southern C divisional basketball tournament in February, Hogemark was given a big ovation by those in attendance at the Laurel gym when it was announced he was stepping down. It hardly seemed sufficient given the respect Hogemark has earned through those four decades.
But Hogemark’s gentle and low-key personality doesn’t allow for accepting much adoration. He is quick to point out that he was never alone doing the job.
He noted the coaches he’s worked with through the years, as well as the volunteers — the ticket takers and scorekeepers and clock operators and statisticians and door-guards and floor-sweepers who’ve helped keep the show running.
“I know there are people like that in every community, but I’ve really been blessed with so much support,” he said.
One of Hogemark’s assistant track coaches, Shona Verke, has been by his side for 30 years. She was directing traffic at the finish line during Thursday’s meet, but took a moment to reflect on the influence Hogemark has had on Park City.
“A huge impact,” said Verke, who called Hogemark one of her best friends. “A lot of the kids he coached are parents of kids that he coaches now. They respect him a lot. There’s not a bad thing they remember about him. Only good things.
“You could be having a bad day and he can make it better with his calm demeanor and his kind heart. It’s going to be very noticeable that he’s not there anymore.”
Hogemark grew up in the small community of Springdale roughly 25 miles east of Livingston, where he attended a country school. He then went to Sweet Grass High School in Big Timber, from where he graduated in 1977.
Hogemark earned both bachelors and master’s degrees in math education from Montana State University in Bozeman before gaining his first teaching job at Custer High School in 1982.
Hogemark spent five years at Custer, and worked under Superintendent Bill Colter, who he counts as one of his mentors.
Colter once told Hogemark’s daughter that her dad was the best hire he’d ever made.
“That makes you feel really good,” Hogemark said.
Hogemark then moved on to Park City for the 1987-88 school year. He took over as head track coach the following year, and later became a co-AD with colleague Dennis Hoovestal, who served as the Panthers’ football coach for 38 years.
Along the way, Hogemark coached boys and girls basketball, football and volleyball to varying degrees at the junior high, junior varsity and varsity levels, and eventually assumed Park City’s AD role in full.
Hogemark never had the ambition to climb the administrative ladder — he was content working primarily with kids, especially outside the classroom. It’s a path he would gladly suggest other educators take.
“I encourage young teachers to get involved,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be as a coach in athletics, but there’s a lot of activities. Get to know the kids and appreciate them in a different venue and in a different light. It’s so rewarding.”
Hogemark’s next chapter will include spending more time with his grandkids, improving his golf game, taking out his four-wheelers and, in general, relaxing.
The challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hogemark said, took a lot out of him. Doing everything possible to make sure games and events were able to take place took a great amount of effort, and it didn’t always work out.
Hogemark intended to step away after 40 years — a nice, round number — but now is the time. And he probably won’t be able to stay away entirely: Hogemark still plans to help run tournaments and track meets and other events when and where he can.
“I’m proud of what I’ve done and proud of that legacy,” he said. “I guess I don’t really know what my goals were, but I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished and I think I’ve influenced a lot of kids in a positive way, and adults, too.
“Teachers that I work with, the track coaches and the administrators and people that are out here, they appreciate what we’ve accomplished and what I’ve done. That means a lot when your peers appreciate what you’ve done.”
